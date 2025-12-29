Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'bidding' to beat Barca, Real Madrid to potential Kobbie Mainoo midfield partner

By Matt Law | 29 Dec 2025 09:55 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 09:57

Manchester United are reportedly firmly in the race for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, but the Red Devils will face serious competition for his signature.

Smit, 19, has been in impressive form for AZ during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring twice and registering five assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Smit's future, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool among the clubs believed to be keen on the teenager.

According to The Athletic, Man United are also in the race, with the 20-time English champions identifying Smit as a leading transfer target for 2026.

The report claims that AZ are resisting a mid-season sale, but a departure at the end of the campaign is possible, should an offer in the region of £52m be presented.

Man United 'firmly' in the race for AZ's Smit

Smit came through the youth system at AZ, and he has represented the Dutch club on 58 occasions in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering seven assists.

The midfielder is also a four-time Netherlands Under-21s international, but he is yet to be capped at senior level despite his form during the 2025-26 campaign.

The expectation is that Smit will make a move to a major European club in the not too distant future, with Man United battling the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, while Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keen.

Smit fits the brief in terms of Man United's new recruitment policy, with the Red Devils looking to bring in the best young players in world football.

Could Smit replace Mainoo at Man United?

Kobbie Mainoo has had a difficult campaign at Old Trafford, and there is currently widespread speculation surrounding the England international's future.

However, Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim recently branded Mainoo "the future of Manchester United", and a potential exit for Bruno Fernandes next summer would open the door for the academy product to break into the first XI.

Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte could both move on next summer, so Man United are believed to be targeting Smit to potentially operate alongside Mainoo in a new-look midfield.