Manchester United transfer news: Ruben Amorim's list of 'cheaper options' as Carlos Baleba one of three 'top targets'

Manchester United have identified James Garner of Everton and Ruben Neves of Al-Hilal as cheaper options to strengthen in midfield in January, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils successfully claimed yet another win on Boxing Day, beating Newcastle United 1-0 thanks to a rare goal from Patrick Dorgu.

Boss Ruben Amorim would have been particularly pleased with the result considering his side were unable to select midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

United were arguably already short in the middle considering Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte have failed to consistently impress this season, though any January additions to the first team could be expensive.

The i Paper claim that while Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are the club's top targets for the summer, Garner and Neves could be cheaper options in January.

Ruben Neves and James Garner: Should Man United sign either player?

Neves is 28 and has vast experience of English football having played for Wolverhampton Wanderers for six seasons, and his impressive passing range made him a standout star outside of the traditional big six while at Molineux.

The Portuguese has played in the Saudi Pro League since 2023-24, and while there may be question marks about whether he can return to the levels he displayed at Wolves, his contract expires at the end of this season and he could be available for a modest sum.

Garner has been one of Everton's standout performers this term, and his rounded ability may make him a better fit than Neves, while he is also four years younger than the Al-Hilal man.

However, Everton have the option to extend his contract by a year, and it is not yet clear whether the 24-year-old would accept being a backup if the club's plan was to sign another starter in the summer.

Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton: What does Amorim need?

United will have to plan for a future without captain Bruno Fernandes sooner rather than later, and if the 31-year-old was to depart within the next two transfer windows, then the club would need to sign a progressive passer.

Palace's Wharton is arguably the best on the ball of the team's reported summer targets, though Anderson is also progressive.

Baleba has made just 2.4 progressive passes per 90 in the league this season, the least of the three long-term targets mentioned in the report.

While Baleba is more athletic than Wharton, Anderson is also strong from a physical perspective, and perhaps the Nottingham Forest man would represent the best addition as his skillset is arguably the most rounded of the trio.