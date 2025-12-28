Manchester United transfer news: 'Major' update on Bruno Fernandes future as January 'decision' increasingly 'likely'

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Dec 2025 16:56

Manchester United are increasingly likely to sell Bruno Fernandes in January, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils celebrated Boxing Day with a 1-0 victory against Newcastle United, and the team deserve credit for overcoming the numerous absences throughout the squad.

Captain Fernandes picked up an injury earlier in December and could be out until later next month, but United were still able to claim three points without their talisman on Friday.

Ruben Amorim has come to rely on the 31-year-old, though he may have to face a future without the playmaker sooner rather than later considering the midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Football Insider report that an exit in January is increasingly likely, with the Portuguese star having potentially already played his final game for the club.

How important is Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United?

Fernandes has primarily operated in deeper midfield this season, whereas he had predominantly played in an advanced role earlier in his United career, but he has still managed to score five goals and provide seven assists in the Premier League.

No other player in the squad has produced more overall goal involvements, while no other player at the club has registered more than two assists in the top flight.

Fernandes is still undoubtedly one of the division's most creative talents, and though he lacks the running power to cover deeper areas of midfield out of possession, his ambitious skillset with the ball is unique.

The 31-year-old ranks first in the United team for attempted passes (1,069), passes into the final third (117) and for shot-creating actions (105).

Selling him in January may bring in a significant fee, but the Red Devils would have to bring in a suitable alternative in the same transfer window.

What does a future without Fernandes look like?

Amorim has cast doubt on whether he will continue to use the 3-4-3 system that he experienced success with at Sporting Lisbon, and a move to a three-man midfield might necessitate the arrival of two midfielders.

Even if United continue to play a 3-4-3, the possible exits of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo would leave a significant void in the middle that would have to be filled.

There are several Premier League targets that could be a part of the club's long-term future, including Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton.

The sale of Fernandes would likely free up enough funds to sign at least one of the two stars, and bringing in players with experience of English football would likely help make the transition to life at Old Trafford smooth.