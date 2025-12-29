Man City transfer news: When could Antoine Semenyo make his debut for Pep Guardiola's side?

By Matt Law | 29 Dec 2025 09:21 , Last updated: 29 Dec 2025 09:22

Antoine Semenyo's representatives are reportedly due in Manchester on Monday, with a £65m switch to Manchester City from Bournemouth being discussed.

Man City have emerged as the strong favourites for the Ghana international, with the Citizens leading a race which has included Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at different stages.

According to Sky Sports News, Pep Guardiola's side are thus far the only club to have contacted Bournemouth to discuss the £65m release clause, which is understood to be active between January 1 and January 10.

The report claims that Semenyo's representatives will head to Manchester on Monday to discuss a £65m switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo has allegedly already come to an agreement with Man City over personal terms, with a move to the Premier League title hopefuls therefore expected to go through in the not too distant future.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Semenyo has been in impressive form for Bournemouth during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in 16 Premier League appearances.

In total, the attacker has 31 goals and 13 assists in 107 matches during his two years at Bournemouth, including 29 goals and 12 assists in 98 Premier League matches.

Man United are believed to have held talks with Bournemouth and Semenyo over a summer transfer, but the Red Devils instead brought in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to boost their options in the final third of the field.

While the signings of Cunha and Mbeumo have both been successful thus far, Sesko has found it difficult, and Man United could now be made to regret missing out on Semenyo.

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Semenyo's Man City debut could come against Brighton

Man City will open 2026 with a clash against Sunderland on Thursday, before welcoming Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on January 4.

It is highly unlikely that a deal for Semenyo will be completed before the game with Chelsea, but the attacker could potentially have arrived in time to make his debut against Brighton & Hove Albion in England's top flight on January 7.

Bournemouth will continue their league season against Chelsea on Tuesday night, and it remains to be seen whether Semenyo is named in the squad.