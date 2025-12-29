2026 Sporting Calendar: World Cup, Winter Olympics, Commonwealth Games and more

England's Lionesses, the Australia cricket team and the European Ryder Cup team were some of the biggest sporting winners in 2025, which will soon simply be a year of reflection as 2026 comes into a view.
A New Year brings new opportunities for hero stories, villain tales and unforgettable moments in the sports we all know and love, and there will be no shortage of must-watch events over the next 12 months.
The men's World Cup, Commonwealth Games and Winter Olympics and Paralympics will take centre stage, as will the fights for the regular favourites, including the Formula One World Championship and tennis Grand Slams.
Check out Sports Mole's 2026 Sporting Calendar below!
2026 World Cup: Is it finally coming home for England?
Sixty years of hurt has not stopped England's senior men from dreaming, and Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions will hop across the Atlantic as one of the favourites to conquer the globe at the highly-anticipated 2026 World Cup.
The 1966 champions were the first European team to qualify for the quadrennial competition - which will comprise an unprecedented 48 teams next summer - and will slog it out with Croatia, Panama and Ghana in Group L for the right to reach the knockout rounds.
One of two home nations set to compete on the grandest stage of them all, England will be joined in the United States, Mexico and Canada by near neighbours Scotland, who have been dealt a daunting card against Brazil and Morocco in Group C.
The Selecao, Argentina, France, Germany and Spain will strive to prolong England's six decades of hurt in senior men's football, as will Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, in what will surely be the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's last major tournament.
The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11 and commences with the final on July 19.
2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics: Can Great Britain banish 2022 pain?
Four years on a forgettable 2022 Winter Olympics - in which they won a paltry two medals - Great Britain aim to restore some Games parity at the 2026 event in Italy.
UK Sport had targeted between three and seven medals for the 2022 Winter Olympics after the nation's hopes collected five in 2014 and 2018, but by the close of the competition, GB had just one gold and one silver to shout about.
Both of those podium finishes came in the curling - the women's team becoming Olympic champions and the men placing second - and the Brits are sending 27 athletes to compete at the 2026 Games.
GB's winter Paralympians did slightly better in 2022, taking home six medals courtesy of one gold, one silver and four bronzes, and 17 athletes will be bidding to improve on that tally this time around.
The Winter Olympics run from February 6 to 22, before the Paralympics commence on March 6 and end on March 15.
2026 Commonwealth Games return to Glasgow
For a short while, the 2026 Commonwealth Games were at risk of being cancelled entirely, as the Australian states of Queensland and Victoria both withdrew from hosting the multi-sport event owing to costs rising exponentially.
However, a scaled-down version of the Commonwealth Games is scheduled to go ahead in Glasgow, which has received financial backing from Australia and will host the tournament for the second time after welcoming thousands of athletes in 2014.
The 2022 Games in Birmingham saw Australia just edge out England in the overall medal table - taking 179 to the host nation's 176 - but the quadrennial event has been cut down from 20 sports to just 10 in 2026.
Basketball, athletics, bowls, gymnastics, swimming, weightlifting, netball, judo, para powerlifting and track cycling medals will be on offer at the Commonwealth Games, which run from July 23 to August 2.
2026 Sporting Calendar
All dates accurate as of December 29, 2025
2026 Sporting Calendar - January:
Dec 11-Jan 3 - Darts: World Darts Championship
Dec 21-Jan 18 - Football: Africa Cup of Nations
2-11 - Tennis: United Cup
8-11 - Field hockey: Men's EuroHockey Indoor Championship
9-11 - Speed skating: European Speed Skating Championships
9-25 - Bowls: World Indoor Bowls Championship
10 - Athletics: World Athletics Cross Country Championships
10-25 - Water Polo: Men's European Water Polo Championships
11-18 - Snooker: Masters
12-18 - Figure skating: European Figure Skating Championship
13-14 - Football: EFL Cup semi-finals
15-18 - Field hockey: Women's EuroHockey Indoor Championship
15-Feb 1 - Handball: European Men's Handball Championship
18-Feb 1 - Tennis: Australian Open
18-Feb 8 - Futsal: Futsal Euro 2026
24 - MMA: UFC 324
2026 Sporting Calendar - February:
1 - MMA: UFC 325
1-5 - Cycling: Track Cycling European Championships
5-Mar 14 - Rugby Union: Six Nations
5-8 - Tennis: Davis Cup Qualifiers
8-14 - Tennis: Qatar Open
15-21 - Tennis: Dubai Tennis Championships
6-22 - Multi-sport: Winter Olympics
7 - MMA: UFC Fight Night 266
7-Mar 8 - Cricket: T20 World Cup
8 - NFL: Super Bowl LX
14 - MMA: UFC Fight Night 267
15 - Racing: Daytona 500
15 - Basketball: NBA All-Star Game
21 - MMA: UFC Fight Night - Strickland vs. Hernandez
2026 Sporting Calendar - March:
1-15 - Tennis: Indian Wells Open
5-8 - Speed Skating: World Sprint and Allround Championships
5-17 - Baseball: World Baseball Classic
6-15 - Multi-sport: Winter Paralympics
7 - MMA: UFC 326
8 - F1: Australian Grand Prix
10-13 - Horse Racing: Cheltenham Festival
14 - MMA: UFC Fight Night 270
15 - F1: Chinese Grand Prix
15 - Football: Women's League Cup Final
15-29 - Tennis: Miami Open
20-22 - Athletics: World Indoor Championships
21 - MMA: UFC Fight Night 271
22 - Football: EFL Cup final
24-Apr 29 - Figure Skating: World Figure Skating Championships
28 - MMA: UFC Fight Night 272
29 - F1: Japanese Grand Prix
2026 Sporting Calendar - April:
1-30 - Weightlifting: European Championships
7-12 - Archery: World Cup
5-12 - Tennis: Monte-Carlo Masters
7-12 - Badminton: European Badminton Championships
8-12 - Gymnastics: European Trampoline Championships
9-12 - Golf: Masters
11 - Horse racing: Grand National
12 - F1: Bahrain Grand Prix
16-19 - Judo: European Judo Championships
18-May 4 - Snooker: World Snooker Championship
19 - F1: Saudi Grand Prix
20 - Marathon: Boston Marathon
21-May 3 - Tennis: Madrid Open
23-25 - NFL: 2026 NFL Draft
26 - Marathon: London Marathon
28 - Table tennis: World Team Championship
2026 Sporting Calendar - May:
TBD - NHL: Stanley Cup Finals
3 - F1: Miami Grand Prix
5-17 - Tennis: Italian Open
8-31 - Cycling: Giro d'Italia
14-17 - Golf: PGA Championship
15-31 - Ice hockey: World Championship
16 - Football: FA Cup final
20 - Football: Europa League final
22 - Rugby Union: Challenge Cup final
22/23/24 - Football: Women's Champions League final (date TBC)
23 - Football: Championship playoff final
23 - Rugby Union: Champions Cup final
24 - F1: Canadian Grand Prix
24-Jun 7 - Tennis: French Open
27-31 - Gymnastics: European Rhythmic Championships
27 - Football: Conference League final
30 - Football: Champions League final
31 - Football: Women's FA Cup final
2026 Sporting Calendar - June:
1-7 - Basketball: 3x3 World Cup
5-7 - Rugby Sevens: SVNS World Championships
7 - F1: Monaco Grand Prix
11-Jul 19 - Football: FIFA World Cup
12-Jul 5 - Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup
14 - F1: Spanish Grand Prix
14 - MMA: UFC White House
16-20 - Horse Racing: Royal Ascot
18-21 - Golf: US Open
25 - NBA: 2026 NBA Draft
26-27 - NHL: 2026 NHL Entry Draft
28-Jul 11 - Football: Under-19 Euros
28 - F1: Austrian Grand Prix
29-Jul 12 - Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
2026 Sporting Calendar - July:
4-26 - Cycling: Tour de France
5 - F1: British Grand Prix
11 - Football: FIFA World Cup Final
14- MLB: 2026 MLB All-Star Game
16-19 - Golf: The Open
19 - F1: Belgian Grand Prix
22-28 - Modern Pentathlon: European Championships
23-Aug 2 - Multi-sport: Commonwealth Games
26 - F1: Hungarian Grand Prix
30-Aug 2 - Rowing: European Championships
31-Aug 16 - Aquatics: European Championships
2026 Sporting Calendar - August:
1-9 - Cycling: Tour de France Femmes
2-12 - Tennis: Canadian Open
6-17 - Tennis: Cincinnati Open
10-16 - Athletics: European Athletics Championships
11-23 - Equestrian: FEI World Championships
14-30 - Field Hockey: FIH World Cup (Men's and Women's)
21-Sep 3 - Multi-sport: Mediterranean Games
22-Sep 13 - Cycling: Vuelta a Espana
23 - F1: Dutch Grand Prix
23-30 - Rowing: World Championships
26-30 - Mountain Biking: World Championships
26-30 - Canoeing: World Sprint Championships
31-Sep 13 - Tennis: US Open
2026 Sporting Calendar - September:
TBD - Volleyball: World Championships
4-13 - Basketball: Women's World Cup
6 - F1: Italian Grand Prix
7-13 - Golf: Solheim Cup
11-13 - Athletics: World Athletics Ultimate Championship
13 - F1: Spanish Grand Prix
18-20 - Tennis: Davis Cup qualifiers
19-Oct 4 - Multi-sport: Asian Games
20-27 - Cycling: Road World Championships
22-27 - Golf: Presidents Cup
25-27 - Tennis: Laver Cup
26 - F1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
30-Oct 11 - Tennis: China Open
2026 Sporting Calendar - October:
TBD - Weightlifting: World Championships
3-7 - Cycling: Road European Championships
7-18 - Tennis: Shanghai Masters
11 - F1: Singapore Grand Prix
12-18 - Tennis: Wuhan Open
15-15 Nov - Rugby League: World Cup (Men's and Women's)
17-28 - Gymnastics: World Artistic Championships
23 - MLB: World Series
25 - F1: Austin Grand Prix
2026 Sporting Calendar - November:
TBD - Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Finals
2-8 - Tennis: Paris Masters
7-14 - Tennis: WTA Finals
8 - F1: Sao Paulo Grand Prix
8-9 - Cycling: Cyclo-cross European Championships
13 - Athletics: Cross Country European Championships
15-22 - Tennis: ATP Finals
21 - F1: Las Vegas Grand Prix
24-29 - Tennis: Davis Cup Finals
29 - F1: Lusail Grand Prix
2026 Sporting Calendar - December:
3-20 - Handball: European Women's Championships
6 - F1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
TBD - Tennis: Next Gen ATP Finals