Guehi’s Crystal Palace career in numbers as defender bids emotional farewell after completing Man City transfer

Marc Guehi has bid an emotional farewell to Crystal Palace after completing his transfer to Manchester City.

The 25-year-old England international was the subject of interest from a host of top European clubs and almost joined reigning Premier League champions Liverpool last summer, before the deal fell through at the eleventh hour.

Guehi was out of contract at the end of the season and Palace have made the decision to sell the defender to Man City this month for an initial £20m plus add-ons, avoiding the possibility of losing him for free in the summer.

Following confirmation of his move to the Etihad Stadium, Guehi has said that he has arrived at the “best club in England” and joining a team of Man City’s stature is “a really special moment for me and my family”.

Guehi has also expressed how grateful and blessed he is to have represented Crystal Palace over a successful four-and-a-half year period during which he celebrated FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs, as well as led the club in their inaugural European campaign this term.

Marc Guehi’s farewell message to Crystal Palace in full

“I think the overriding emotion for me is gratitude. I’m so incredibly grateful to have played at this football club,” Guehi said in his farewell message to Crystal Palace.

“So many great players have come here and left their mark, and I think just to be someone who's even just stepped into this Football Club and been able to play in front of these incredible fans has been such an amazing journey for me.

“To be a South London boy representing a South London club, I understand how every fan feels. It's absolutely everything to them. It's their life. It's their religion. It's what gets them up in the morning. It's what gives them joy. It's what brings them sadness. Every emotion possible is tied to the football club.

“To wear the armband for this football club has been such a blessing. It was such an incredible responsibility to have at such a young age, but knowing that I had the support of every single fan was amazing.

“The culture of the squad, the culture of the football club, is encapsulated by the fans, and is encapsulated by the community and what South London means to every single person, what South London means to me. I think every person that I've played with, all the coaches that I've been coached by, they've all understood that.

“I'm so incredibly grateful to have played with so many fantastic players. I am a product of every encounter that I had with every single one of my teammates on the pitch, off the pitch. They have made me a better person. They have made me a better football player. They have allowed me to grow. I'm so grateful to have played with each and every one of them.

“I'm especially grateful to my coaches who have helped me to grow, helped me to improve each and every single day. God has put them in my life to allow me to be where I am today.

“I come into work every single day with a smile on my face because there's good people at the football club. That's what South London is about. That's what Crystal Palace is about: having good people who love the Football Club, and who just want to do well by every single person.

“I'm so incredibly grateful to every single member of staff. If I could go through every single person's name, I would. What they've done for me and the encounters that we've had and the memories that we've shared, I would. Just thank you. Thank you to every single person.

‘No amount of words can encapsulate how much you mean to me’

“When I got transferred to the football club and played my first game against Chelsea [in August 2021], we lost 3-0. It wasn't a great day, but there was only one fanbase singing that day, knowing full well what the score was, knowing full well what the result was. Palace were there, supporting each and every one of us from the first minute to the last minute.

“That, for me, is a testament to the football club, is a testament to the fans and what they're about. Literally, through thick and thin, they're there for you - and I think that is an incredible memory that will stick by me for the rest of my life.

“Winning the FA Cup, winning the Community Shield… but definitely the FA Cup, I don't even see it as an achievement for myself. It is exactly what every single fan deserves.

“To come to every single game to support this team on the road, at home, no matter the weather, no matter the circumstances… I think every single fan deserves that, and I'm so happy to have been a part of that. I'm so happy that the fans got to experience that, because it's an unbelievable joy, and they deserve nothing but that.

“No amount of words I say here today can encapsulate how much you guys mean to me. I'm going to try not to get emotional, but the word ‘family’ comes to mind - and when I think of family, I think of people sticking by each other.

“I think of the tough times when this football club was battling relegation. I think of the games that we've lost. I think of the highs, and it didn't matter what moment or what season we were in as a team – the fans were always supportive. The fans were always there, having my back, having the team's back, and not just as a player, but as a person, you can't ask for anything more.

“I just want to say a big ‘thank you’. Like I said, these words aren't enough to show how much you guys mean to me and my appreciation.

“I've played for this football club, and so I've played in front of you, and for you guys to allow me to grow and to be the person I am today - just a big ‘thank you’.

“Thank you so much for everything you guys have done for me, for the opportunity to play in the Premier League, for the opportunity to captain the football club, for the opportunity for just a normal kid to realise his dream. Thank you.”

Marc Guehi’s Crystal Palace career in numbers

July 18, 2021 – The date Guehi completed his permanent transfer to Crystal Palace from Chelsea for a reported £18m.

6 – Guehi’s shirt number during his four-and-a-half-year career at Palace.

188 – Total number of appearances made for Palace in all competitions, including 183 starts and five substitute outings.

16,380 – Total number of first-team minutes played for Palace in all tournaments, including 13,436 in the Premier League, 1,321 in the FA Cup and 611 in European competition.

101 – Total number of times Guehi wore the captain’s armband for Palace, including his first in a 4-1 Premier League win against Watford in February 2022.

2 – Trophies won by Guehi as a Palace player (2025 FA Cup and 2025 Community Shield).

53 – Total number of clean sheets Palace recorded when Guehi played (the Eagles kept a clean sheet in 28.2% of his 188 appearances).

11 – Goals scored for Palace in all competitions, including his first in a 3-3 Premier League draw with Burnley at Turf Moor in November 2021, and his last against Arsenal in an EFL Cup quarter-final defeat (on penalties) in December 2025.

8 – Assists registered for Palace in all competitions, including three in the Premier League this season.

3-0 – Guehi's first win as a Palace player in the Premier League at home against Tottenham Hotspur in September 2021.

5-0 – Guehi's biggest home victory for Palace in the Premier League against Aston Villa in May 2024.

26 – Total number of senior England caps earned during his time at Palace, including his international debut against Switzerland in March 2022.

1 – Guehi became the first ever Crystal Palace player to feature in a European Championship final when he played in England's 2-1 defeat to Spain in July 2024.