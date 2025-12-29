Chelsea transfer news: Jorrel Hato made 'number one choice' by European giant ahead of winter window

By Darren Plant | 29 Dec 2025 11:03

Chelsea are reportedly facing the likelihood of having to fend off interest in Jorrel Hato during the winter transfer window.

In the summer, the Blues committed to paying Ajax a fee in the region of £35m to secure the signature of the Netherlands international.

However, with Marc Cucurella the undisputed first-choice at left-back, it remained unclear how much game time that Hato would receive.

Just seven starts and two substitute outings have been made by the 19-year-old, including just 168 minutes in the Premier League.

As a result, there is uncertainty over how Enzo Maresca and Chelsea officials may handle his future ahead of the turn of the year.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Ajax keen on Hato reunion?

According to De Telegraaf, Ajax have made their former player their first-choice target as they look to sign a defender in January.

Ajax already sit 16 points adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie table and are now battling for Champions League qualification.

Also on the brink of elimination from this year's competition, the Dutch giants are assessing how they can improve during the second half of the season.

Any approach for Hato would be a loan proposal, yet it is unclear how Chelsea my react to interest in his signature.

© Imago

Why Hato to Ajax is unlikely

Chelsea have already used their six foreign loan spots on Mike Penders, Mamadou Sarr, Kendry Paez, Aaron Anselmino, David Datro Fofana and Nicolas Jackson.

While it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Sarr or Anselmino could be recalled to improve an inconsistent Chelsea backline, the chances are that they will stay put.

Meanwhile, current left-back Cucurella suffered a hamstring issue against Aston Villa and Maresca may be cautious over continuing to over-work the Spaniard.

Hato is already sidelined with an injury issue, it yet to be suggested when he may come back into contention.