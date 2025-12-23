Liverpool transfer news: Reds loanee 'edging closer' to January return to boost Arne Slot's squad

By Ben Sully | 23 Dec 2025 10:05 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 10:08

Liverpool attacker midfielder Harvey Elliott is reportedly 'edging closer' to returning from his difficult loan spell with Aston Villa.

Elliott joined Aston Villa in the summer on an initial season-long loan deal, with an obligation to make the move permanent for £35m.

The 22-year-old hoped that the move to Villa Park would enable him to gain regular playing time and prove his worth to England boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

However, Elliott has been unable to force his way into Unai Emery's plans, having been restricted to just five competitive appearances.

In fact, the Liverpool loanee has not featured for the Villans since he was withdrawn at half time of a 3-1 win against Fulham on September 28.

© Imago

Elliott edging closer to Liverpool return

According to the Liverpool Echo, Elliott is now closing in on a return to Liverpool in January despite Villa having an obligation to buy clause if he makes a certain number of appearances.

The report claims that Villa are looking to negotiate a way out of the deal, given the fact that there is no recall clause in the loan agreement.

If he returns to Liverpool, Elliott will be unable to secure another move in January, having already played for two clubs this season.

The attacker made two appearances for Arne Slot's side before he joined Villa on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Can Elliott play a role for Liverpool?

After largely being used as a substitute last season, Elliott will have to settle for a similar role if he returns to Anfield in the January transfer window.

The former Fulham man primarily plays an attacking midfielder, but he can also play a little deeper in central midfield or on either flank.

His ability to play out wide will give Slot another option to cover Mohamed Salah, who is currently away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Elliott's versatility will also give him the chance to cover for any injuries that may arise in the second half of the season, meaning he could see some game time, even if it is not the regular minutes he desires.