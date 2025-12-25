“Predicted Liverpool XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Decisions over Dominik Szoboszlai suspension amid Conor Bradley doubts”

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 25 Dec 2025 23:59 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 00:41

With multiple confirmed injury absentees, two doubtful, one suspended and another on international duty, Arne Slot faces several gaps to plug as his side looks to continue their resurgence and push into the top four of the Premier League with a home clash against struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Reds’s latest victory in a three-game winning streak across all competitions came at a cost, as Conor Bradley and Alexander Isak were forced off during the 2–1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, while Dominik Szoboszlai also picked up his fifth booking, ruling him out for the upcoming fixture.

Isak has now been sidelined for around two months with an ankle injury, meaning the Swedish striker will miss out on immediate reward after coming off the bench to score against Spurs.

Meanwhile, Bradley has been rated “50–50” for Saturday’s encounter, opening the door for Jeremie Frimpong to start at right-back, especially with Joe Gomez also unavailable due to a muscle problem.

Aside from the potential switch, Liverpool’s defence is expected to remain largely unchanged, with captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate continuing their partnership at centre-back, while Milos Kerkez should keep his place on the left, completing the quartet in front of Alisson Becker’s goal.

Ryan Gravenberch is almost certain to anchor the holding midfield role – even if the injured Wataru Endo (ankle) were to be fit – with a possible double pivot seeing Curtis Jones operate alongside him.

Alexis Mac Allister could again occupy an advanced role in a three-man support behind the in-form Hugo Ekitike, who has now scored eight Premier League goals this season, five of which have come across his last three matches.

Szoboszlai’s suspension and Mohamed Salah’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations could see Florian Wirtz – who recorded his first direct goal involvement with an assist for Isak – fill the void.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo — potentially returning from a muscle injury — may operate on the left, and should the Dutchman remain unavailable, Federico Chiesa could earn his first Premier League start of the campaign.

Liverpool’s possible lineup:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike

