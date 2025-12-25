Preview: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 25 Dec 2025 22:18 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 22:40

Resurgent Liverpool will be licking their lips as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield for Saturday’s festive Premier League fixture.

Despite a 2–1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, an inferior goal difference to fourth-placed Chelsea meant Arne Slot’s side spent Christmas Day outside the top four in the English top-flight standings, while Rob Edwards’s men remain rooted at the foot of the table.

Match preview

Festive cheer has been in ample supply for Liverpool, who have now recorded three consecutive victories across all competitions and secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since September.

After grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 success against Inter Milan at San Siro in the Champions League, the Reds followed up with a convincing 2-0 home triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion before battling their way to maximum points in North London.

The first-half dismissal of Tottenham midfielder Xavi Simons appeared to tilt proceedings firmly in favour of Liverpool, who broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when substitute Alexander Isak slotted home before a late challenge from Micky van de Ven forced him off injured.

Hugo Ekitike doubled the lead with a header 10 minutes later, which eventually proved decisive for the reigning Premier League champions, who had their backs against the wall in the latter stages as Spurs pushed for a dramatic comeback despite being further reduced following Cristian Romero’s stoppage-time red card.

In the end, the outcome justified the means for Slot, who framed his side’s failure to fully capitalise on their numerical advantage as a consequence of the setbacks suffered earlier in the campaign, having lost nine of their 12 matches across all competitions (W3) between September 27 and November 26.

Currently unbeaten in six, five of which have come in the Premier League (W3, D2), the prospect of a slip-up against a struggling opponent appears almost impossible, especially with Liverpool having won 17 of their 20 top-flight fixtures played between Christmas and New Year (D2, L1).

The Reds have also claimed victory in 25 of their last 31 league outings at Anfield staged between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, although their sole defeat in that span did come against Wolves back in 2010.

Miles removed from a side capable of producing such an upset, even a poor campaign might come across as generous praise for Wolverhampton, who reached a thoroughly unwelcome landmark following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

Keane Lewis-Potter’s brace not only added another layer of misery to an already bleak run, but also saw the Old Gold equal the longest winless start to a Premier League season, matching Sheffield United’s 17-game drought from 2021.

Reaching this precarious position has not come by chance for Wolves, who have scored the fewest goals in the division this term (9), conceded the most (37) and have now suffered 10 consecutive top-flight defeats.

Having only avoided league losses this season in 1–1 draws against Tottenham and Brighton, Wolves – 16 points adrift of safety – could become just the second side in English Football League history to have collected as few as two points from their first 18 matches of a season, after Newport County in 1970/71.

Facing Liverpool does little to ease concerns, considering Wolves have lost 16 of the last 17 league meetings between the sides, although manager Edwards will hope for encouragement from fast starts, with all 17 of the hosts’ top-flight games this season having been won by the team that struck first.



Liverpool Premier League form:

L

L

D

D

W

W

Liverpool form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

W

W

Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League form:

L

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

The aftermath of Van de Ven’s “reckless” challenge has left Isak with an ankle injury that will sideline him for around two months, while the man he replaced in that contest, Conor Bradley, is rated ‘’50–50’’ due to fitness concerns.

Cody Gakpo could return on Saturday following a brief layoff with a muscle issue, though Wataru Endo (ankle), Joe Gomez (muscle) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) remain confirmed absentees.

Dominik Szoboszlai is suspended after collecting his fifth Premier League booking of the season last time out, while Ibrahima Konate sits one caution away from a one-match ban.

Mohamed Salah has meanwhile inspired Egypt to a positive start at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, and his absence will be felt despite a reduced role prior to his departure.

Florian Wirtz’s assist for Isak’s goal marked his first direct Premier League involvement since joining this summer, while Ekitike, having scored five times in the last three top-flight matches, could become the first Liverpool player other than Salah to net in four consecutive games in England’s elite since Sadio Mane in February 2019.

Containing the Frenchman is made even more daunting for Wolves, with centre-back Toti Gomes ruled out for a prolonged period with a hamstring injury, further limiting Edwards’s options in the backline as Emmanuel Agbadou is away on international duty at the AFCON.

The return of Yerson Mosquera should offer some relief, though, after the 24-year-old defender missed last weekend’s defeat to Brentford through suspension, while Edwards will hope Hugo Bueno – absent for the last two outings – is fit enough to make the trip to Merseyside.

Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Daniel Bentley (ankle) and Leon Chiwome (knee) are also unavailable, with Tawanda Chirewa representing Zimbabwe at the continental tournament in Morocco.

Centre-forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has looked a shadow of his form from last season, managing just one goal in 15 Premier League appearances, and will aim to make amends after missing a late penalty last time out, while Tolu Arokodare pushes for a starting role up front.



Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Jones, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; S Bueno, Mosquera, Doherty; Hoever, J Gomes, Andre, Krejci, Wolfe; Arokodare, Hwang

We say: Liverpool 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves pushed leaders Arsenal close at the Emirates two weeks ago, showing they can occasionally pose problems, but any thoughts of a repeat feel increasingly unrealistic without key defensive figure Totti.

While Liverpool are also contending with absentees of their own, the depth available to Slot should be enough to avoid disruption, particularly against struggling opposition, making a comfortable home victory the most likely outcome.



