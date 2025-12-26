Tottenham transfer news: 'First contact' made for Guglielmo Vicario move as Spurs exit stance revealed

By Ben Knapton | 26 Dec 2025 09:38

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received 'initial contact' over a deal for number one goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario next summer.

The Italy international has experienced high highs and low lows in the 2025-26 season, earning plaudits for his exceptional displays against the likes of Monaco in the Champions League and Chelsea in the Premier League.

However, Vicario has also come in for heavy criticism at certain points of the campaign, most notably from Jamie Carragher after the Lilywhites' 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

With the score at 0-0, Vicario passed the ball out to an under-pressure Archie Gray, who was subsequently robbed of possession by Ibrahim Sangare before Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the opening goal.

Vicario immediately threw his arms out at Gray in frustration - an action that did not go down well with Carragher, who accused the former Empoli man of always trying to shift the blame onto one of his teammates.

The 29-year-old nevertheless remains Thomas Frank's undisputed first-choice shot-stopper, but for how long he will continue in North London is another matter entirely.

Inter Milan make 'initial contact' over Guglielmo Vicario transfer

© Iconsport / Fred Dides / Icon Sport

According to Sky Italia - via Calciomercato - Serie A giants Inter Milan have now made contact over a move for Vicario in 2026 as they plan for life without the veteran Yann Sommer.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sommer has been recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe during his stint with the Nerazzurri, whom he has helped reach two Champions League finals, but the Switzerland international is out of contract in June.

Inter are reportedly planning to instil a new number one for 2026-27 and have now touched base to enquire about a move for Vicario, who would supposedly be open to returning to his homeland amid a troubled year with Tottenham.

However, the outlet adds that negotiations to bring Vicario back to Serie A will be 'anything but simple', as Vicario still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his contract with Tottenham, who will fight tooth and nail to keep him.

The Europa League holders are also well-placed to demand a profit on the £16.1m they paid Empoli for Vicario in 2023, since when the 29-year-old has registered 25 clean sheets in 98 appearances for the North London club in all competitions.

Vicario has recorded nine shut-outs in 24 matches during the 2025-26 season, a statistic that is supposedly 'making the difference' for Inter's 'increasingly close courtship' of the goalkeeper.

Which other players could leave Tottenham in 2026?

© Imago

Vicario is one of two Spurs players to be heavily linked with a move to Serie A in 2026, as Radu Dragusin's agent recently talked up the prospect of a transfer to one specific Italian club if his client struggles for minutes next year.

Long-serving defender Ben Davies is also out of contract in 2026 and is likely to depart as a free agent, and the same goes for Yves Bissouma, who is yet to make a single appearance under Frank.

Further up the field, Welsh attacker Brennan Johnson is apparently generating significant Premier League interest ahead of the January window; it is understood that two clubs recently joined the race for his services.