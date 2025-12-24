Tottenham transfer news: Radu Dragusin agent talks up Spurs exit for one specific club in 2026

By Ben Knapton | 24 Dec 2025 22:25 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 22:25

The agent of Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin has publicly talked up a transfer to one specific club amid troubled times for both the team and the Romanian.

Spurs are in Premier League freefall under Thomas Frank after suffering an agonising 2-1 loss to Liverpool last weekend, when they ended the game with nine men courtesy of Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero's red cards.

The latter has now been slapped with an FA charge, and regardless of the outcome of the process, he will serve a suspension in Sunday's London derby against Crystal Palace.

Romero's ban will open the door for one of Dragusin, Ben Davies, Kota Takai or Kevin Danso to join Micky van de Ven in the backline, but the latter is seen as the most likely replacement for the South American.

Dragusin will therefore be kept waiting for his first minutes since suffering a horror ACL injury back in January, although the loss to Liverpool saw him make a matchday squad for the first time in 11 months, and a senior comeback is edging ever closer.

Radu Dragusin agent talks up Tottenham exit in 2026

© Imago

However, the 23-year-old struggled for regular starts over Van de Ven and Romero when fully fit, and his representative Florin Manea has now opened the door to Dragusin joining Inter Milan, whose manager Cristian Chivu is also Romanian.

"I know Inter will be looking for a central defender in the summer," Manea told Digisport, as quoted by Get Football News Italy. "If we decide that Radu needs to play more until then, we’ll let them know, and maybe Chivu will call me too.

"He still has four and a half years left on his contract with Tottenham, but the injury has kept him out for 11 months. I can’t allow him to spend another seven without consistency. We need to find a solution to get him playing. He’s 100% determined. Now let’s focus on January, and then we’ll see."

Manea also confirmed that he had not been in contact with any clubs regarding Dragusin's future, conflicting claims that Tottenham rejected an approach from Fiorentina for the ex-Genoa man earlier this month.

"There’s some speculation, and we’re analysing it," Manea added. "The club doesn’t want to sell him right now. However, if the number of games he plays isn’t what we want, then we’ll take that into consideration. I’ll talk to him and we’ll evaluate together.

"So far, no one has called me. It’s an open situation: there’s interest, even from England, but from smaller clubs. Italy remains a better option, because you’re joining a big team there. I haven’t spoken to Chivu, I just called to congratulate him."

Roma are also understood to have taken an interest in Dragusin, who is under contract at Tottenham until 2030 but has played just 37 games for the club since joining in a £21.8m deal in early 2024.

Could Dragusin Inter move aid Barcelona transfer mission?

© Imago

Dragusin's agent is putting out the feelers to Inter at a time when the Nerazzurri's defensive jewel - Alessandro Bastoni - is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, who are pursuing a new centre-back as a matter of priority in 2026.

However, the Nerazzurri are already due to lose Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij on free transfers next summer, and it remains to be seen if Manuel Akanji's loan move from Manchester City is converted into a permanent stay.

Therefore, even if Dragusin's representative can engineer a move to San Siro for his client, it will likely make no difference to Barcelona's Bastoni mission.