Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'reject' Radu Dragusin transfer approach from relegation battlers

By Ben Knapton | 23 Dec 2025 15:43

Tottenham Hotspur have supposedly turned down an approach for defender Radu Dragusin ahead of his imminent return from an ACL injury.

The Romania international was back in a matchday squad for the first time since January over the weekend, making the bench for Spurs' 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Dragusin was an unused substitute in the contest with the champions, who benefitted from red cards to Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero to leave the capital with a priceless three points under their belts.

Romero's dismissal for two bookable offences means that the Argentine will serve a one-match ban against Crystal Palace this weekend, potentially opening the door for Dragusin to make his first appearance for the Lilywhites in almost 11 months.

A fully-fit Kevin Danso is a more likely option to start in Romero's place, though, and Dragusin had already been linked with a move away from Spurs after failing to displace either Romero or Micky van de Ven in the starting XI.

Tottenham 'rejected' Fiorentina transfer approach for Radu Dragusin

© Imago

According to Firenze Viola, Serie A outfit Fiorentina - who currently lie bottom of the Italian top-flight table - enquired about the availability of Dragusin in November, but they were swiftly knocked back by their English counterparts.

However, the report adds that Dragusin's exit from Tottenham in January is not beyond the realm of possibility, and the ex-Genoa man is 'on his way out' of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fiorentina could reportedly soon receive a major boost in their efforts to acquire Dragusin, as it has been reported over the past week that Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is edging closer to joining the Italian club, just two months after returning to Spurs.

Paratici was under suspension when Tottenham signed Dragusin in January 2024, since when the Romania international has made just 37 appearances for Tottenham, failing to register a single goal or assist.

The Lilywhites paid €25m (£21.8m) to bring Dragusin to the club from Genoa, and the North London club can afford to demand a heavy sum for his sale given that his contract does not expire until the summer of 2030.

Thomas Frank reacts to Fabio Paratici Tottenham exit rumours

© Imago / Every Second Media

Regardless of whether he is considered for a start or not, Dragusin is expected to be part of the matchday squad when Tottenham meet Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank faced the media in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, during which he was asked about the speculation surrounding Paratici's future.

The Dane did not directly quash the rumours, but he also affirmed that he was not best-placed to deliver an update, responding: "It is not the first rumour I need to speak about.

"If it is staff, director or player, in general, I am not speaking about that. I just try to focus on the Crystal Palace game. It is probably also something for someone high up in the Club."

Tottenham enter gameweek 18 lingering in 14th place in the Premier League table, nine points clear of the relegation zone and seven adrift of the top four.