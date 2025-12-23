Preview: Preview: Neom SC vs Al Najma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 23 Dec 2025 14:36 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 14:48

While the rest of the footballing world pauses for a festive break, the Saudi Pro League makes a return on Christmas Day, with eighth-placed Neom SC welcoming cellar-dwellers Al-Najma.

The hosts have adjusted to the demands of the Saudi top flight swiftly and will be looking to keep their upward trajectory on track, while their visitors arrive still searching for a first win of the season and hoping to avoid another bleak stocking-filler of a result.

Match preview

Newly-promoted Neom’s bright start to life in the upper echelons of the Saudi football pyramid see them currently sit comfortably in mid-table.

Alexandre Lacazette has been at the heart of their strong showing, scoring four goals in nine appearances, while Said Benrahma has also impressed with four goal contributions from eight outings.

The hosts were denied a late victory last time out when conceding deep into stoppage time in a 1-1 draw away at Al-Taawoun, cancelling out a 95th-minute Said Benrahma penalty.

Nevertheless, Neom will take confidence from their overall consistency and from having already beaten Al Najma twice last season, including a 2-0 win in their most recent meeting.

Al Najma, meanwhile, find themselves propping up the table in 18th place in the standings and remain winless in the league this season, having lost all but one of their league fixtures so far.

The Saudi Pro League newbies finally opened their points account last time out with a goalless draw away at 16th-placed Damac, offering a small glimmer of hope amid a difficult campaign.

However, Najma have been dismal at both ends of the pitch, sitting as the league’s joint-lowest scorers with just seven goals while conceding 20, leaving them in urgent need of a festive turnaround.

Having finished runners-up in last season’s Saudi First Division, Mario Silva’s side have so far failed to replicate Neom’s seamless transition to the top tier, and another tough game could be in store as they look to avoid slipping further adrift of the sides above them.

NEOM SC Saudi Pro League form:

WLDWLD

Al Najma Saudi Pro League form:

LLLLLD

Team News

Christophe Galtier’s side will be without long-term absentees Marcin Bulka (knee) and Abbas Al-Hassan (knee), with Salman Al-Faraj also expected to remain sidelined as he continues his recovery from a torn cruciate ligament.

Fortunately for Neom, talisman Benrahma was a notable omission from the Algeria Africa Cup of Nations squad, with the retention of the former West Ham United star’s services a major coup.

However, Galtier will be unable to call upon Luciano Rodriguez, with the Uruguayan forward serving the second of his three-match suspension.

As for the visitors, left-back Mohammed Al-Kunaydiri remains the sole name on their injury list, with the defender not expected back until the end of the season.

Captain Jawad El Yamiq will also be unavailable to Silva for the foreseeable future, with the centre-half representing Morocco at AFCON.

NEOM SC possible starting lineup:

Maximiano; Aldawsari, Zeze, Al-Oyayari, Abdi; Noor, Benrahma, Kone, Doucoure; Lacazette, Bouabre

Al Najma possible starting lineup:

Al Enezi; Samir, Al-Haleel, Al-Shammari; Vargas, Rajeh Altulayhi, Al-Shammeri, Flores, Al Abdulrazzaq; Jasim, Quioto

We say: NEOM SC 2-0 Al Najma

Neom’s smooth acclimatisation to life in the Saudi Pro League and their superior attacking quality should see them claim a comfortable home victory on Thursday. Al Najma remain winless and continue to struggle at both ends of the pitch, while Neom have already shown they can get the better of their newly-promoted rivals.

With Lacazette and Benrahma providing consistent goal threat, the hosts look well-placed to secure three points and hand themselves a festive boost.

