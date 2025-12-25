Preview: Famalicao vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 25 Dec 2025 22:38

Famalicao aim to bounce back to winning ways as they welcome Estrela Amadora to Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho on Saturday for round 16 of the Primeira Liga.

Vila Nova suffered a 1-0 defeat at Benfica on Monday, a result that leaves them sixth in the Portuguese top-flight table, while the Tricolores sit 14th following last weekend’s goalless draw with Moreirense.

Match preview

A double whammy of away trips has seen Famalicao suffer consecutive defeats across all competitions for the first time this season, with a 4-1 Taca de Portugal loss at Porto preceding their most recent league setback.

That defeat against Benfica leaves Vila Nova three points adrift of the top four, having failed to capitalise on a slip-up from fourth-placed Gil Vicente, while they remain one point behind fifth-placed Braga.

Famalicao have now lost three of their last five league games (W1, D1), a downturn manager Hugo Oliveira will be wary of, especially given his side had gone the previous five matches unbeaten (W2, D3).

Returning to familiar surroundings this weekend, Vila Nova will aim to respond and can be buoyed by their 4-0 victory over Estoril Praia in their last home outing, although that was just their third league win in eight matches (D2, L3) at the venue this season.

Famalicao head into Saturday’s encounter looking to halt their winless run against Estrela at the Estadio 22 de Junho, with both previous meetings between the sides at the ground ending goalless.

© Imago / Gil Peres

Meanwhile, Jaoa Nuno’s side have failed to secure victories in their last two matches, with a 3-1 defeat to Porto followed by a stalemate against Moreirense last weekend.

The Amadorans have collected just 15 points from as many games (W3, D6, L6) this season, leaving them only two points clear of the relegation playoff spot, meaning any return from Saturday’s clash would significantly aid their survival push.

However, managing just six points from a possible 21 away from home paints a bleak picture, while defeats in their last two road trips suggest even a draw would represent a valuable outcome.

That said, Estrela have scored 17 league goals this season while conceding 22, and it remains to be seen how they will fare against opponents who have netted 18 and let in just 10.



Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

L

W

L

Famalicao form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

L

L

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

W

D

L

W

L

D

Estrela Amadora form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Gil Peres

Famalicao will once again be without Pedro Bondo, who is on international duty with Angola at the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning Rafa Soares should continue at left-back.

Meanwhile, winger Oscar Aranda remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, while striker Umar Abubakar could miss a fifth successive league fixture.

Yassir Zabiri is expected to lead the line and will be keen to rediscover his scoring touch after failing to find the net in his last two outings, with Gustavo Sa likely to operate just behind him once again.

Estrela could be without Sidny Cabral, who is set for medicals at Benfica after an agreement was reached earlier this week to sell the versatile defender.

As such, Guilherme Montoia could feature at left-back after returning from a two-game layoff as an unused substitute last time out.

Alan Godoy has failed to make Estrela’s matchday squad in each of their last eight competitive matches, while Ryan Carlos has endured a similar spell, and both are expected to remain absent.

Semeu Commey and Gabriel Miranda Rodrigues (Ni), neither of whom has featured this season due to injury, are also set to remain sidelined.



Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, De Haas, Realpe, Soares; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Dias, Sa, Sorriso; Zabiri

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Ecanda, Patrick, Schappo, Montoia; Moreira, Ngom; J Cabral, Sola, Marcus; Kikas,

We say: Famalicao 1-0 Estrela Amadora

Estadio 22 de Junho has been notorious for being a difficult place for visiting teams, though Famalicao’s record at the ground tells little story about that.

For all their inconsistency at home, Vila Nova have only lost on their own turf to three of last season’s top four, while their other slip-ups have come in goalless results against Rio Ave and Gil Vicente.

That said, we expect the host to grind out a win here to keep their European push going, though it would not be the most straightforward of victories considering Estrela’s good record at Estadio 22 de Junho.



