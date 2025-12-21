Preview: Benfica vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 21 Dec 2025 04:59 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 11:33

Still reeling from their midweek exit from the Taca de Portugal, Famalicao journey to the Estadio da Luz to take on Benfica in round 15 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Monday.

As Aguias head into this one unbeaten in each of their last 10 games against Famalicao since December 2019 and will be out to extend this dominant run as they continue their push to the top of the league table.

Match preview

Benfica made light work of Farense in the fifth round of the Taca de Portugal on Tuesday as they secured a 2-0 victory when the two sides squared off at the Estadio de Sao Luis.

In a one-sided affair, Richard Rios netted after just 11 minutes to set As Aguias on their way before Franjo Ivanovic’s 56th-minute finish meant that Nicolas Otamendi’s 28th-minute penalty miss bore no consequences.

Benfica now turn their focus to the Primeira Liga, where they are one of just two sides yet to suffer defeat this season, picking up nine wins and five draws from their 14 games so far to sit third in the league table.

Despite their dominant start to the campaign, five draws mean Jose Mourinho’s men have dropped a combined 10 points, a run which has seen them fall eight points off the top of the Primeira Liga table.

After two consecutive games on the road, Benfica will be backing themselves to keep the juggernaut rolling on Monday as they return to the Estadio da Luz, where they are unbeaten in eight straight games against the visitors, picking up seven wins and one draw since December 2019.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

On the other hand, Famalicao’s Taca de Portugal journey came to an end in the fifth round on Thursday when they fell to a 4-1 thrashing against Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.

After Justin De Haas struck in the 13th minute to cancel out William Gomes’s early opener and draw the Vila Nova level, Victor Froholdt, Sami Aghehowa and Pepe hit back for Porto to cap off a dominant team display.

This was a deflating result for Famalicao, who stormed to a 4-0 victory over Estoril Praia in last weekend’s Primeira Liga clash to snap their run of three consecutive league games without a win.

In fairness, it has been an impressive league campaign for Hugo Oliveira’s men so far, with the Vila Nova claiming six wins and five draws from their 14 Primeira Liga games to collect 23 points and sit sixth in the league table.

Famalicao will fancy their chances of ending their Estadio da Luz hoodoo on Monday, as they head into the game unbeaten away from home in the league this season, claiming three wins and three draws from their six matches so far.

Benfica Primeira Liga form:

W

W

D

W

D

W

Benfica form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

W

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

D

L

W

Famalicao form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Benfica remain without the services of Bruma, Nuno Felix and Danish defender Alexander Bah, who all continue their lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Twenty-five-year-old midfielder Leandro Barreiro missed the game against Farense through injury and is a major doubt for Monday’s tie, while Dodi Lukebakio is set to sit out his eighth consecutive game due to an ankle problem.

Vangelis Pavlidis sat out the cup game against Farense last time out, but the Greek striker, who netted a hat-trick in As Aguias’ 4-0 league victory over Moreirense last Sunday, should return to the fold to lead the attack here.

Meanwhile, Famalicao will have to cope without the services of 21-year-old defender Pedro Bondo, who is currently away on international duty with Angola at the Africa Cup of Nations.

On the injury front, Spanish midfielder Gonzalo Pastor is yet to feature for the visitors this season due to a knee problem, while fellow countryman Oscar Aranda continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines through a cruciate ligament injury.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Otamendi, Araujo, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Aursnes, Rego, Sudakov; Pavlidis

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, De Haas, Realpe, Soares; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Dias, Sa, Sorriso; Zabiri

We say: Benfica 3-1 Famalicao

Benfica head into Monday’s tie on an eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions, including three consecutive victories in their last three games, and will be backing themselves against a Famalicao side who have blown hot and cold this season. As Aguias boast an outstanding home record in this fixture and we see them picking up another comfortable victory here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.