PSG transfer news: French champions target Jose Mourinho's Benfica wonderkid Anisio Cabral with €60m release clause

By Daniel Haidar | 02 Jan 2026 20:41

The winter transfer window has only just opened and Paris Saint-Germain are wasting no time in showing their intent. The French capital club are reportedly very interested in Anisio Cabral, a new Portuguese gem who is beginning to emerge at Benfica.

After a relatively quiet summer transfer window, PSG could be far more active in the January market. Several players are already being linked with a move to Paris, with Luis Campos working hard to advance on multiple fronts, particularly on two young Portuguese talents. Recently, the names of Alberto Costa and Anisio Cabral have been strongly mentioned in connection with Paris.

While this rumour has not been immediately confirmed, specialist account PSG Inside Actu on X assures that the Parisian directors are indeed monitoring Anisio Cabral. The young Benfica striker is promised a bright future, with Jose Mourinho full of praise for him and expected to integrate him into the first-team squad soon this season, despite him not yet having played his first minutes with the senior side. PSG are attentive and are seriously considering making a move.

Anisio Cabral, a €60m prospect

However, this deal is far from straightforward. Benfica are well aware that the 17-year-old is particularly promising, as evidenced by his release clause. If PSG want to avoid negotiating with the Portuguese club, they will have to trigger this €60 million clause. It is a very high sum, especially for such a young prospect who has no top-level experience yet. Paris would prefer to negotiate with the Lisbon club.

Beyond their sporting appeal and financial power, PSG have another weapon: their Portuguese community. Indeed, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos are players well integrated into the Parisian project. By joining Paris, Anisio Cabral would not have too much difficulty settling into a dressing room where Portuguese is frequently spoken. A detail that could prove important in this saga.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.