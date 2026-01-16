Preview: Rio Ave vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 16 Jan 2026 00:30 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 00:30

Benfica will look to bounce back from recent setbacks as they travel to Rio Ave for Sunday’s Primeira Liga matchday 18 clash at Estadio dos Arcos.

In the space of one week, Jose Mourinho’s men were eliminated from both the Taca da Liga and the Taca de Portugal, and they now turn their focus back to league action against hosts who recently ended a three-game winless run.

Match preview

Benfica’s realistic hopes of adding further silverware to the Super Cup lifted earlier this season came crashing down within seven days, following consecutive defeats to Braga (3-1) and Porto (1-0) in the Taca da Liga semi-final and Portuguese Cup quarter-final, respectively.

The Eagles will now turn focus to the league, where they remain unbeaten this season, with 11 wins and six draws from their opening 17 fixtures, and they sit third in the Primeira Liga table, three points behind second-placed Sporting Lisbon and 10 adrift of leaders Porto.

Benfica’s most recent top-flight outing was a 3-1 home victory over Estoril Praia in their first outing in 2026, an encounter in which Vangelis Pavlidis netted a hat-trick to take his tally for the campaign to 17.

The Eagles have won six of their eight away league matches this season (D2), and they will therefore be confident of claiming maximum points this weekend, particularly against opponents they have beaten in 14 of their last 16 meetings (D2), although the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Rio Ave brought an end to their three-game winless run (D1, L2) with a 3-1 victory over Casa Pia at Dos Arcos last time out, with Andre Luiz being the standout performer, scoring twice after being supplied by a pair of assists from Clayton.

That result lifted the Vilacondenses to 10th in the standings, with 20 points collected from four wins, eight draws and five defeats, leaving them six points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Rio Ave have shown promise in attack, scoring 22 goals, but defensive issues remain evident with 29 conceded, meaning head coach Sotiris Silaidopoulos will be looking to strike a better balance at both ends as his side chase consecutive league victories for the first time this season.

However, the Vilacondenses’s home record raises questions, with just two wins from eight league games at Dos Arcos, although they can draw encouragement from the fact they have avoided defeat in five of those matches.



Team News

The hosts will again be without midfielder Theofanis Bakoulas and defender Omar Richards, who are both sidelined with knee injuries.

After providing a brace of assists for Luiz last time out, Clayton has now been directly involved in 14 of Rio Ave’s 22 league goals this season (G10, A4), and the forward will once again be one to watch.

Despite failing to get on the scoresheet last time out, Pavlidis remains in fine form for Benfica, having scored eight goals in his last six appearances, and the Greek forward, who currently leads the Primeira Liga Golden Boot race with 17 goals, will be keen to add to his tally.

Benfica will remain without Dodi Lukebakio (ankle), Nuno Felix (knee), Bruma (Achilles), Alexander Bah (knee) and Samuel Soares (muscle), while Richard Rios is a doubt after limping off in the previous match.

On a positive note, club captain Nicolas Otamendi returns to contention after serving a one-match suspension in the Taca de Portugal defeat to Porto.



Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Petrasso, Panzo, Abbey; Vrousai, Ntoi, Aguilera, Athanasiou; A Luiz, Clayton, Pohlmann

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Manu; Prestianni, Barreiro, Sudakov; Pavlidis

We say: Rio Ave 1-2 Benfica

It is rare to see a Mourinho-led side go three matches without victory, and Benfica are expected to respond to recent disappointments with all three points, given their strong record in this fixture.

