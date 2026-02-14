Preview: Rio Ave vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 14 Feb 2026 22:16

A struggling Rio Ave side flirting with a managerial change will host Moreirense on Monday in the closing fixture of Primeira Liga matchday 22, with both teams chasing much-needed momentum for different reasons.

A poor run of results has left Sotiris Silaidopoulos under mounting pressure at the Vila do Conde outfit, who have slipped to 14th in the Portuguese top-flight standings, just three points above the relegation zone, while the Green and Whites have also dropped to eighth and now sit nine points adrift of the top four.

Reports suggest Rio Ave are already exploring potential replacements for Silaidopoulos, whose tenure appears increasingly fragile amid what has turned into a turbulent campaign.

After ending a three-match winless streak (D1, L2) with victory over Casa Pia, the Vilacondenses have since lost four consecutive matches — all by margins of two goals or more — conceding 12 times without reply in that spell.

Last weekend’s 3–0 defeat at Braga followed a now-familiar pattern for Rio Ave, who conceded in both halves for a third straight outing, as Florian Grillitsch opened the scoring for the Archbishops in the fourth minute, followed by Ricardo Horta’s brace after the interval.

That leaves the Vilacondenses with six defeats in their last nine league games (W1, D2), a stark contrast to the resilience shown earlier in the season when they were beaten just three times in their opening 12 fixtures (W3, L6).

A major issue for Rio Ave has been their bluntness in the final third, with each of their recent losses arriving without a goal scored, a downturn coinciding with the winter departures of Clayton and Andre Luiz’ who are responsible for about 75% of Rio Ave’s 22 goals scored.

Home comforts have offered little relief either, as the Vilacondenses have managed just two wins from 10 league games on their own turf this season (D3, L5), losing the last two.

While Moreirense will hope to capitalise on the hosts’ struggles, they have hardly been convincing themselves, losing three of their last four matches (W1), including a painful 2–1 defeat to fellow Minho rivals Gil Vicente in Moreira last weekend.

Despite seeing defender Alvaro Martinez and manager Vasco Botelho da Costa dismissed, the Green and Whites showed spirit after the break, with Diogo Travassos drawing level in the 67th minute, only for a late Hector Hernandez strike to hand the depleted hosts a decisive blow.

That result marked back-to-back league defeats for Morierense, who lost at Vitoria de Guimaraes the week prior, although three wins from six matches in 2026 (L3) still represent an improvement on their five-game winless finish to last year (D3, L2).

Now several points adrift of the top four and seven behind fifth-placed Gil Vicente, victory on Monday would significantly boost the Green and Whites’s European push, but an underwhelming away record of just three wins from 11 league trips this term (D2, L6) casts doubt on their chances.

However, the Moreirense can draw encouragement from a 3–1 success in the reverse fixture, though that remains their only victory in the last four Primeira Liga meetings with Rio Ave (D1, L2), while their most recent visit to Vila do Conde ended in defeat.



Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

L

W

L

L

L

L

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

W

L

L

Team News

Rio Ave will be without midfielder Brandon Aguilera, who is ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

Goalkeeper Cezary Miszta has missed the last three matches with a back issue and is again expected to be sidelined, leaving Ennio van der Gouw in line for another start.

Winter arrival Tamble Monteiro endured a difficult debut last time out and faces competition from Jalen Blesa for a place in attack.

Moreirense will remain without defender Michel Augusto, while midfielder Vasco Sousa continues his recovery from a fractured fibula.

Martínez serves a suspension following his red card, but head coach Da Costa returns to the touchline after completing his eight-day ban.



Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Brabec, Petrasso, Abbey; O Richards, Nikitscher, Papakanellos, Vrousai; Bezerra, Blesa, Spikic

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Pinto, Batista, Maracas, Kiko; Alanzinho, Assis, R Alonso; Travassos, Semedo, Landerson

We say: Rio Ave 0-1 Moreirense

Rio Ave’s mid-season reshuffle has yet to yield cohesion, and with confidence still fragile, they may continue to struggle.

Moreirense have not been flawless, but their overall campaign has been steadier, and they could edge a tight contest if they show greater composure in the final third.



