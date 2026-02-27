Preview: Rio Ave vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 27 Feb 2026 18:03 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 18:03

In what will be their 1000th game in the Portuguese top flight, Rio Ave welcome Famalicao to Vila do Conde for matchday 24 of the current Primeira Liga campaign.

Looking to mark the milestone with a victory, the hosts also have a wretched sequence to halt, having lost each of their last six matches, while the Vila Nova visitors have alternated between wins and defeats across their previous five outings.

Match preview

Rio Ave made their debut in the Portuguese top flight on August 26, 1979, and have since competed in 31 campaigns, recording 297 wins, 295 draws and 407 defeats across their previous 999 matches.

Having spent periods in the lower divisions over the years, the Vilacondenses secured an immediate return to the Primeira Liga in 2022–23 and have since finished 12th once and 11th on two occasions, though they now find themselves at genuine risk of relegation.

Currently 15th in the Portuguese top-flight standings and just two points above the playoff spot, the Vila do Conde outfit have endured a sharp decline in recent weeks, managing just one win in their last 10 league matches (D1, L8), including six consecutive defeats.

Last weekend’s loss at the Estadio do Dragao against leaders Porto was largely expected, though under-fire head coach Sotiris Silaidopoulos may take slight encouragement from the fact his side conceded only once in what was a more disciplined display.

The Greek manager insisted in his post-match interview that his team “only need one result to change the mood and confidence”, and he will hope that breakthrough arrives on Sunday; another defeat would see Rio Ave equal their second-longest losing streak in the top flight.

That said, the Vilacondenses have failed to score in five of their last six matches, managing just a single goal in that spell, while conceding a staggering 15, leaving Silaidopoulos with issues to address at both ends as he looks to steer his side clear of the drop.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Meanwhile, Famalicao strengthened their push for a European finish with a 2–0 victory over Casa Pia last weekend, courtesy of strikes from Mathias De Amorim and Antoine Joujou either side of the interval.

That result marked Vila Nova’s fourth win in seven league matches in 2026 (L3), lifting them to sixth in the standings, seven points adrift of the top four and five shy of fifth place, while they have scored 29 goals and conceded 21, underlining a solid balance at both ends of the pitch.

However, Famalicao have encountered difficulties in attack on their recent travels, failing to find the net and losing their last two away fixtures, including a 5–0 thrashing at Gil Vicente and a narrow 1–0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon.

While four victories from 11 league matches on the road (D3, L4) hardly represent an emphatic return, Vila Nova will approach Sunday’s contest with optimism given the hosts have lost six of their 11 home games this season (W2, D3).

The visitors also hold the upper hand in recent meetings with Rio Ave, going 11 league encounters unbeaten in this fixture (W4, D7), although only one win has come in five trips to Vila do Conde during that run.



Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

L

L

L

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Rio Ave remain without midfielder Brandon Aguilera, who is ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Arouca on matchday 20.

Goalkeeper Cezary Miszta is nearing a return from a lower back issue but remains doubtful, meaning winter signing Ennio van der Gouw is likely to continue between the posts.

For Famalicao, long-term absentee Oscar Aranda is still recovering from a knee injury, while right-back Rodrigo Pinheiro could miss a fifth successive outing.

The visitors must also contend with the suspensions of Justin De Haas, Pedro Bondo and Gustavo Sa, all ruled out through an accumulation of bookings.

Meanwhile, Joujou is pushing for a starting role after coming off the bench to seal victory against Casa Pia last weekend.



Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Vrousai, Brabec, Mancha, O Richards; Nikitscher, Ntoi; Bezerra, Pohlmann, Spikic; Tamble

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; R Soares, Realpe, Ba, Garcia; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Sorriso, Dias, Joujou; Elisor

We say: Rio Ave 1-1 Famalicao

Rio Ave have shown signs of improvement in recent performances, and another committed display on Sunday could yield a positive outcome, particularly against opponents missing several key figures through suspension.

That said, with seven of the last 11 league meetings between these sides ending level — including the reverse fixture earlier this season — another stalemate would not come as a surprise.



