Preview: Porto vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 20 Feb 2026 23:49

Porto could see their four-point lead at the top of the Primeira Liga table reduced before even kicking a ball on Sunday, when they host Rio Ave at Estadio do Dragao.

The Dragons take to the field a day after second-placed Sporting Lisbon face Moreirense in their matchday 23 encounter, but the league leaders should be confident of at least keeping the gap intact as they face visitors currently on a free fall.

Match preview

Porto bounced back from their brief wobble with another controlled display, as Jan Bednarek’s 60th-minute goal proved decisive in last weekend’s 1–0 victory at Nacional.

The Dragons, who had followed their 2–1 defeat at Casa Pia with a 1–1 draw against Sporting in the preceding matches, have now won 19 of their 22 league fixtures this season (D2, L1).

Central to Porto’s impressive campaign has been their excellence at the back, with Francesco Farioli’s side conceding a league-low seven goals and keeping the most clean sheets (16), while their attack has also impressed, having registered 43 goals.

Firmly on course for a domestic double this term, the Dragons face a demanding start to March, including a Taca de Portugal semi-final clash with Sporting before an O Classico meeting with Benfica in the Primeira Liga.

That leaves Porto in need of as much momentum as possible heading into those high-profile encounters, with this weekend’s fixture and another home game against Arouca in between.

The Dragons approach Sunday’s clash with confidence, having beaten Rio Ave in 22 of their last 26 meetings (D1) at the Dragao.

That makes this assignment even more daunting for the struggling visitors, who have suffered defeats in each of their last five outings, a run that has left Sotiris Silaidopoulos under mounting pressure.

However, a tactical change in last weekend’s 2–1 home loss to Moreirense sparked a more spirited display from the Vilacondenses; Silaidopoulos saw his side score for the first time in five matches, courtesy of Jalen Blesa’s equaliser, before Mateja Stjepanovic secured victory for the Minho visitors.

After the match, Silaidopoulos insisted that he remains ‘’the right man’’ to steer Rio Ave out of their precarious position, with the team currently 15th in the standings, just three points above the relegation playoff spot, so taking something from Sunday’s trip would therefore be significant.

For all their struggles at the Dragao, the Vilacondenses can draw some encouragement from their visit in February 2024, when they held the Dragons to a goalless draw, though Rioavistas have since lost two of the three meetings between the sides (D1), including a 3–0 defeat in September.



Porto Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

L

D

W

Porto form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

D

W

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

Porto will remain without striker Samu Omorodion, who underwent knee surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, as is fellow forward Luuk de Jong, who has been sidelined since November.

Defender Martim Fernandes has also been absent from the last two matches due to injury, while options at the back are further limited after Jakub Kiwior missed the previous game with a fitness concern.

Meanwhile, long-term absentee Nehuen Perez continues his recovery from an Achilles tendon problem sustained in September.

As for Rio Ave, midfielder Brandon Aguilera has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Arouca on matchday 20.

Goalkeeper Cezary Miszta is expected to miss a fifth consecutive match with a back problem, so Ennio van der Gouw is likely to retain his place between the posts.

Head coach Silaidopoulos departed from his usual three-man defence to deploy a 4-2-3-1 system last time out, and, given the improved performance, the Greek manager is likely to persist with that approach.



Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Bednarek, T Silva, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Pepe, Gul, Sainz

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Vrousai, Brabec, Mancha, O Richards, Nikitscher, Ntoi; Bezerra, Blesa, Spikic; Monteiro

We say: Porto 3-0 Rio Ave

Although Porto are short of attacking options, they should still prevail with another controlled performance, particularly against opponents struggling in the final third and away from home.

Rio Ave have lost each of their last three away matches without scoring, and they may find it difficult once more against hosts who have won 15 of their 18 home games across all competitions this season (D2, L1).



