Read Madrid ready to 'accept offers' to sell midfielder

Real Madrid are reportedly confident of selling midfielder Dani Ceballos during the following summer transfer window to Saudi Pro League club Neom SC.

The Spaniard joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2017 from Real Betis and has made 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The midfielder has won two La Liga titles and three Champions League titles with Madrid and has also spent time on loan at Premier League club Arsenal.

However, according to reports from Spain, Madrid believe that his cycle is coming to an end, and they are ready to sell him to Saudi club Neom SC.

Real Madrid ready to sell Dani Ceballos?

Ceballos has made three starts in La Liga this season, and a further six appearances have come from the bench, which clearly suggests that he is no longer a key part of Alonso's project.

The report claims that Neom have already submitted an offer of around £8.7m for the 29-year-old plus variables, and Madrid are willing to accept the offer.

The offer from the Saudi club is in line with the club's valuation of the player, and the deal could reportedly be announced in the next few weeks.

Madrid feel that the offer is too good to turn down, and it allows them to raise funds are free up space for any potential new signing.

Alonso has used Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield, while Jude Bellingham has now returned to action after a long injury lay-off, which has resulted in reduced game time for Ceballos.

Dani Ceballos exit: Smart decision from Real Madrid

Alonso wants to sculpt the squad to his own taste, and Ceballos can be sacrificed in the long run, even though he can be a good squad player.

Ceballos is a highly experienced midfielder who has earned success with Madrid, but it seems the right decision to let him go, and use the money to bring in a quality player.

Meanwhile, Madrid have failed to win in back-to-back games before the international break, having lost to Liverpool in the Champions League, followed by a 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.