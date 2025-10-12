Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto is reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs Al Ittihad and NEOM SC ahead of the January transfer window.

Leeds United man Willy Gnonto is reportedly wanted by two clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

The 21-year-old has endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign, limited to four appearances in the Premier League owing to a calf injury.

Gnonto started three of those matches but has failed to find the net or provide an assist across 194 minutes of top-flight football so far.

Looking to cement a spot in the Premier League, Leeds signed a highly-rated signing over the summer in the form of attacker Noah Okafor.

As a result, Gnonto has certainly fallen down the pecking order for head coach Daniel Farke at Elland Road, throwing the winger's future into doubt.

Leeds attacker Gnonto wanted by Saudi pair?

According to MOT Leeds News, the newly-promoted club could be waving goodbye to the services of Gnonto in the very near future.

The report claims that the 21-year-old is attracting interest from two PIF-owned sides in Saudi Arabia, namely Al Ittihad and newcomers NEOM SC.

It is understood that both teams are considering making ambitious swoops for the services of Gnonto during the winter transfer window.

Walking a financial tightrope in terms of spending due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), Leeds are supposedly open to the sale of certain players in the New Year.

Contractually, the Yorkshire outfit are in no pressure to sell Gnonto, whose current terms at Elland Road commit him to the cause until June 2028.

Eventual Championship hero

Following Leeds' relegation to the Championship in 2023, it was initially thought that Gnonto would refuse to remain at the club in the second tier.

However, it ended up that the Italy international stayed for all of the Whites' two-year spell in the division, helping his side win the title last term.

Gnonto was a key reason why Farke's men managed to secure the Championship crown last term, providing 15 goals contributions across 46 competitive appearances in 2024-25.