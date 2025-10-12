Leeds United transfer news: Whites attacker wanted by Saudi Pro League giants in 2026?

By
Which Leeds attacker could join Benzema at Al Ittihad in 2026?
© Iconsport
Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto is reportedly attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs Al Ittihad and NEOM SC ahead of the January transfer window.

Leeds United man Willy Gnonto is reportedly wanted by two clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

The 21-year-old has endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign, limited to four appearances in the Premier League owing to a calf injury.

Gnonto started three of those matches but has failed to find the net or provide an assist across 194 minutes of top-flight football so far.

Looking to cement a spot in the Premier League, Leeds signed a highly-rated signing over the summer in the form of attacker Noah Okafor.

As a result, Gnonto has certainly fallen down the pecking order for head coach Daniel Farke at Elland Road, throwing the winger's future into doubt.

Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United, on October 4, 2025

Leeds attacker Gnonto wanted by Saudi pair?

According to MOT Leeds News, the newly-promoted club could be waving goodbye to the services of Gnonto in the very near future.

The report claims that the 21-year-old is attracting interest from two PIF-owned sides in Saudi Arabia, namely Al Ittihad and newcomers NEOM SC.

It is understood that both teams are considering making ambitious swoops for the services of Gnonto during the winter transfer window.

Walking a financial tightrope in terms of spending due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), Leeds are supposedly open to the sale of certain players in the New Year.

Contractually, the Yorkshire outfit are in no pressure to sell Gnonto, whose current terms at Elland Road commit him to the cause until June 2028.

Coach Laurent Blanc of Al-Ittihad

Eventual Championship hero

Following Leeds' relegation to the Championship in 2023, it was initially thought that Gnonto would refuse to remain at the club in the second tier.

However, it ended up that the Italy international stayed for all of the Whites' two-year spell in the division, helping his side win the title last term.

Gnonto was a key reason why Farke's men managed to secure the Championship crown last term, providing 15 goals contributions across 46 competitive appearances in 2024-25.

ID:583433:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3606:
Written by
Carter White

Click here for more stories about Daniel Farke

Click here for more stories about Leeds United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Daniel Farke Noah Okafor Willy Gnonto Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!