Mohamed Salah future: Jamie Carragher makes bold prediction as Alexander Isak injury worsens crisis

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Dec 2025 01:33 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 01:36

Jamie Carragher has predicted a Mohamed Salah U-turn after Alexander Isak's serious injury sustained against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds secured a vital 2-1 victory away at Spurs, but the win was overshadowed by a severe leg fracture sustained by the club's record signing.

Isak's injury setback comes at a time of high tension at Anfield following Salah's public claims that the club hierarchy had poorly treated him.

With the Egypt international currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Cody Gakpo also injured, the Merseysiders are suddenly short of established attacking options.

Alexander Isak injury: Carragher makes bold Salah call

© Imago / Action Plus

With the club confirming on Monday that Isak could be out for a long time, Carragher has since explained why the forward may now stay at Anfield.

"I think for certain now Mo Salah will be staying at the club," the 47-year-old said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football via Mail Sport.

Carragher had choice words for Salah after the forward's explosive rant to journalists following Liverpool's 3-3 draw, reprimanding the forward for the timing of his remarks and tone of his language.

While the Liverpool attacker did not respond to the erstwhile defender's reaction to his post-Leeds remarks, the pundit has not held back since, rebuking the 33-year-old on Sky Sports and on CBS Sports Champions League coverage.

Going further, Carragher then suggested possible solutions for Arne Slot to replace Isak.

Alexander Isak injury: How Liverpool could replace injured forward

© Sports Mole / Mark Pain, Pro Sports Images

The 47-year-old pundit speculated that Liverpool may look to bolster their ranks by recalling Harvey Elliott from his current loan spell at Aston Villa.

Elliott has struggled for consistent game time in the Midlands and could provide much-needed versatility across the front three or in a more advanced midfield role.

"Harvey Elliott, there's a good chance he would come back from Aston Villa on loan as well," said the retired centre-back. "And whether Liverpool go for a striker or another attacking player... for argument's sake, [Antoine] Semenyo. Liverpool have been heavily linked with [him] as well.

"I think we all know he's got a buyout close in January. Then you've got wide players as in Salah and [Cody] Gakpo who've played a lot of games through the middle as well."