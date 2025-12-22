Man Utd transfer news: £40m Joshua Zirkzee exit could help Red Devils land 'leading attacking target'

By Matt Law | 22 Dec 2025 12:02 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 12:04

Roma have reportedly placed a €40m (£35m) deal on the table for Joshua Zirkzee, with Manchester United now facing a major decision when it comes to the forward's future.

Zirkzee, 24, has found it difficult to make his mark for the 20-time English champions this season, only managing one goal in 11 appearances.

It has been a struggle for the Netherlands international since his arrival from Bologna, with the forward netting just eight times in 60 appearances, while he has only managed to provide three assists despite being known for his link-up play.

Roma continue to be linked with the striker, and according to Il Messaggero, the Italian giants have played a deal worth €40m (£35m) on the table.

The report claims that the package includes a €5m (£4.4m) loan fee and option to buy for €30m (£26m) during next summer's transfer window, while €5m (£4.4m) in bonuses will go to Man United, should the Serie A team manage to qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League.

© Imago

Roma 'pushing' to sign Zirkzee from Man United

Roma are currently fourth in the Serie A table, picking up 30 points from their 16 matches, which has left them just three points off leaders Inter Milan.

Zirkzee's stock is high in Italian football due to his strong form for Bologna, scoring 14 goals and registering nine assists in 58 matches for the club before a move to Man United.

Such a deal would be attractive for the Red Devils considering Zirkzee's struggles, but the English club risk leaving themselves short in the final third of the field.

Indeed, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are currently involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, while Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo - two players capable of featuring in the number 10 spots - are on the sidelines through injury.

Matheus Cunha is in his best form since arriving at Man United, while the same can also be said for Mason Mount, but Benjamin Sesko is yet to kickstart his Red Devils career.

© Imago / Andrew Yates Sportimage

Zirkzee exit could open door for Semenyo to join Man United

Man United are being heavily linked with a move for Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo, who will have a £65m release clause in his contract during the first two weeks of the January transfer window.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen, but an exit for Zirkzee could open the door for the 20-time English champions to bring in Semenyo.

The Ghana international has been in impressive form for Bournemouth this season, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in 16 Premier League appearances.