Preview: Atalanta BC vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 26 Dec 2025 11:25 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 11:46

Involved in another tight title race, Inter Milan's quest to regain the Scudetto will continue on Sunday, when they make the short trip to visit Atalanta BC in Bergamo.

Both teams wrap up their Serie A schedule for 2025 with a battle of the Nerazzurri, as Inter aim to extend their long reign of dominance over La Dea.

Match preview

Seizing the Serie A summit by going one point clear of city rivals AC Milan and two above reigning champions Napoli, Inter's most recent top-flight clash was a gritty 2-1 win in Genoa.

In their final game before heading to Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana, Cristian Chivu's side took top spot, but they failed to follow up by lifting this season's first silverware.

After posting three straight league wins and progressing to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, Inter exited the Supercoppa on penalties after a rare draw against Bologna in the semis.

Stirring up more questions about Chivu's ability to control big matches, that result followed losses to Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Milan, Juventus and Napoli - but beating weaker opposition seems to come easily.

Having put four past Como and two past both Pisa and Genoa in recent weeks, Inter boast Serie A's most potent attack by far, and they will now look to plunder more goals against one of their favourite opponents.

Despite being one of Italy's top teams over the past decade, Lombardy rivals Atalanta have lost all of the last six league meetings, with Inter unbeaten in 13.

As the Milanese giants have also won their final Serie A fixture of the year in six of the last seven seasons, history will weigh heavily on their side this weekend.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Meanwhile, Atalanta have won just one of their last five year-ending contests, so facing their fellow Nerazzurri is not how they would wish to wrap up 2025.

The Bergamaschi have failed to even score in half of their last eight home games against Inter and are still seeking a first league win over their regional rivals since November 2018.

However, confidence has been boosted by new coach Raffaele Palladino, whose side also beat Genoa last time out in Serie A, while Inter were away on Supercoppa duty.

Though they had an extra man for almost the whole 90 minutes, after the Grifone's goalkeeper was sent off, Palladino's men only just snatched all three points at the death, as Swedish centre-back Isak Hien popped up with a stoppage-time winner.

Following an awful start to the post-Gian Piero Gasperini era, that result finally took Atalanta into the top half, and after conquering Chelsea earlier this month, they are on track for a cherished top-eight finish in the Champions League table.

Having also won four straight home games across all competitions, La Dea can look forward to a prosperous 2026 - but not before closing this year with the toughest of tests.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

L L W L W W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

W W L W W W

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W W L W W W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W W W L W L

Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Inter recently welcomed Hakan Calhanoglu back from an adductor injury and Matteo Darmian has returned after spending several weeks on the sidelines, but three potential starters will be unavailable on Sunday.

Veteran defender Francesco Acerbi is still ruled out by a thigh problem, while wing-back Denzel Dumfries has undergone ankle surgery and may not return until March; French striker Yoan-Ange Bonny has just suffered a knee sprain.

In the latter's absence, Marcus Thuram should beat Francesco Pio Esposito to partner captain Lautaro Martinez up front.

Notoriously streaky, 'El Toro' has also scored in each of his last three league games, and he has been directly involved in nine goals across 12 previous Serie A appearances against Atalanta.

Meanwhile, La Dea's recently revived attack will be missing Ademola Lookman, who was wanted by Inter in the summer: like Ivorian defender Odilon Kossounou, the Nigeria forward is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Without Lookman, the hosts must rely on Gianluca Scamacca, who has scored five times since Palladino took charge in November.

The Italy international has also netted in both of his last two league games against Inter - albeit both were more than two years ago, due to persistent injuries.

Only Berat Djimsiti, Mitchel Bakker and ex-Inter wing-back Raoul Bellanova are on the Bergamaschi's treatment table.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; De Roon, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Musah, Ederson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Samardzic; Scamacca

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

We say: Atalanta BC 1-2 Inter Milan

Though Atalanta have regained confidence in recent weeks, it remains fragile, and some key absences will weaken their hand.

Inter are therefore favourites to prolong their winning run against La Dea, but it may be far from a straightforward process.

