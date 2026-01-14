Preview: Pisa vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 14 Jan 2026 15:36 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 15:42

Seeking their fourth straight win, Atalanta BC will visit relegation-threatened Pisa on Friday evening, as the pair kick off another Serie A weekend.

While the Bergamaschi are back in the race for Europe, their hosts are fighting to avoid an immediate return to Italy's second tier.

Match preview

Continuing their best run of results this season, Atalanta saw off mid-table Torino last weekend, when Charles De Ketelaere finally ended his Serie A goal drought and Mario Pasalic made sure of victory with a late counter-strike.

Posting three league wins on the spin for the first time this term has lifted La Dea to seventh in the standings, marking a vast improvement since current coach Raffaele Palladino arrived.

Previously, Palladino's team had beaten Bologna, Chelsea, Cagliari, Genoa and Roma; only losing to Scudetto favourites Inter Milan since early December.

Now close behind Italy's top six, the Bergamaschi are also poised for a place in the Champions League's knockout phase, having already reached the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Not only is Palladino getting the best out of a talented attack, but his side have conceded just once across their last five top-flight matches - and that was against league leaders Inter.

So, Atalanta will expect to pick up more points on Friday, as they visit a team with Serie A's worst home record.

Posting the first of 10 league draws this season, Pisa held out for a point when they last met La Dea - back on the opening matchday.

Freshly promoted at the time, that 1-1 result in Bergamo suggested staying up could be possible, but Serie A has proved a harsh environment for the Tuscan club.

More than midway through their first top-flight campaign since 1991, Pisa lie four points adrift of safety and have only won once.

Extending their winless streak to nine games last weekend, they both led and trailed before salvaging a 2-2 draw in Udine, with Henrik Meister and Matteo Tramoni finding the target.

Despite their decent away record, Alberto Gilardino's side have woefully underperformed on home turf, only claiming six points while scoring just a single goal.

If they are to avoid the drop in May, that trend must surely change, and Friday night will offer the next opportunity.

Pisa Serie A form:

L D L D L D

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

W W L W W W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

W W L W W W

Team News

Although Berat Djimsiti was withdrawn during last week's win over Torino and is now a major doubt, Atalanta can call upon his fellow centre-back Odilon Kossounou, who has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Strongly linked with a mid-season exit, Ademola Lookman is still unavailable, while injured trio Sead Kolasinac, Raoul Bellanova and Mitchel Bakker are also ruled out.

Giacomo Raspadori will reportedly join La Dea as a replacement for Lookman, but for now Nicola Zalewski and De Ketelaere are favourites to support either Nikola Krstovic or Gianluca Scamacca up front.

Meanwhile, the hosts are missing veteran defender Antonio Caracciolo due to suspension, in addition to several injury victims: Juan Cuadrado, Raul Albiol, Calvin Stengs and Mateus Lusuardi.

Gilardino will also be without Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, who is on Nigeria duty with Lookman, but their compatriot Rafiu Durosinmi recently arrived to boost Pisa's failing attack.

The latter could potentially make his Serie A debut, though he must displace either Tramoni, Meister or Stefano Moreo in order to start.

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Scuffet; Calabresi, Canestrelli, Bonfanti; Toure, Marin, Aebischer, Angori; Tramoni, Moreo; Meister

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Ahanor; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Scamacca

We say: Pisa 0-2 Atalanta BC

Atalanta's return to top form has made them outside contenders for yet another top-four finish, so they should sweep Pisa aside.

The hosts will be outclassed in this mismatched battle of the Nerazzurri, leaving them feeling black and blue all over.

