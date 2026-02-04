Preview: Hellas Verona vs Pisa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 04 Feb 2026 15:08 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 16:11

At risk of being cut adrift at the bottom of Serie A, basement dwellers Hellas Verona and Pisa are set to meet for a relegation six-pointer on Friday.

With just three wins between them all season, both clubs have just sacked their coach, so they will expect an immediate response at Stadio Bentegodi.

Match preview

Last week's 4-0 loss to fellow strugglers Cagliari proved the final straw for Verona's senior management, as time was then called on Paolo Zanetti's reign.

Having claimed just 14 points so far this season, his team had equalled the club's worst tally after 23 Serie A matches and were apparently destined for the drop.

Still awaiting their first victory of 2026, Hellas have recorded six losses and two draws since Christmas - including five failures to score - so interim coach Paolo Sammarco has a tough job on his hands.

Fighting for survival, Verona must now face the side directly above them, with Pisa sitting 19th by virtue of a slightly superior goal difference.

Friday's clash also pits the team with fewest home points - Hellas have just six from 11 matches - against visitors with the fewest away points: Pisa have only posted seven from 11 games on the road.

Zanetti's stint finished with four consecutive Serie A defeats at the Bentegodi, and one more would equal another club record; more importantly, it could spell the end for Verona's latest stay in the top flight.

© Imago

History will be firmly on the hosts' side, though: after a goalless draw in October's reverse fixture, Pisa have won just one of 13 Serie A meetings with Verona.

Most took place several decades ago, when the Nerazzurri were last at Italy's elite level, and their current visit could well end after less than a year.

Alberto Gilardino was shown the door earlier this week, having produced just a single league victory all season, so new boss Oscar Hiljemark must try to keep the Tuscan club up.

Appointed last summer, Gilardino's brief stay ended with back-to-back defeats: his team lost a two-goal lead in their 6-2 thumping by Inter Milan, before losing 3-1 at home to Sassuolo.

Now under new management, Pisa remain the only Serie A side yet to win an away game, although they have held out for seven draws.

Despite all their woes, they would move within one point of safety with an overdue success in Verona, while delivering a blow to one of their relegation rivals.

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

D L L D L L

Pisa Serie A form:

D L D D L L

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Due to both clubs making a change in the dugout, either side's lineup is now much less predictable.

Verona's interim coach Sammarco will be missing several players, including Amin Sarr, who must serve a suspension after being sent off last week.

Tomas Suslov, Roberto Gagliardini, Rafik Belghali and Armel Bella-Kotchap are all sidelined by injury - though the latter has just converted his loan deal into a permanent transfer.

A lone shining light since Giovane left for Napoli, Gift Orban has scored seven goals in 20 league appearances, while Scottish striker Kieron Bowie could be involved after arriving from Hibernian.

Stefano Moreo is Pisa's top scorer on five, and he should support either Henrik Meister or Rafiu Durosinmi in the visitors' attack.

New boss Hiljemark has a significant absence list to deal with, as Raul Albiol, Juan Cuadrado, Daniel Denoon and Isak Vural are all on the treatment table, while first-choice goalkeeper Adrian Semper remains a doubt.

In more positive news for the Nerazzurri, Arturo Calabresi can return after serving a one-match ban, while English winger Samuel Iling-Junior - who previously had a brief spell at Bologna - has returned to Italy on loan.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Slotsager, Nelsson, Valentini; Lirola, Serdar, Lovric, Bernede, Frese; Mosquera, Orban

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Scuffet; Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Bozhinov; Toure, Marin, Aebischer, Angori; Moreo, Tramoni; Meister

We say: Hellas Verona 2-1 Pisa

Along with Torino, these are the only teams to concede 40 goals in Serie A, so a repeat of October's 0-0 draw is unlikely.

Now under new management, both sides simply must go all-in to win this six-pointer, and hosts Verona may edge it.

