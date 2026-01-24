Preview: Hellas Verona vs Udinese - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 24 Jan 2026 09:03 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 03:18

Without a win in six Serie A matches, relegation-threatened Hellas Verona will host mid-table Udinese on Monday evening.

Before wrapping up the 22nd matchday at Stadio Bentegodi, both teams have picked up just one point from their last two games.

Match preview

After last week’s goalless draw against Cremonese, Verona are still waiting for their first victory of 2026, and they remain deep in danger at the wrong end of Serie A.

Though Pisa’s Friday night thrashing by Inter Milan has since lifted them off the foot of the table on goal difference, the Gialloblu occupy 19th place in Italy’s top flight.

For only the third time in their history Hellas have accrued 14 points or fewer at this stage of a top-flight campaign, and on both previous occasions they were relegated.

Four defeats and two draws since Christmas - including four failures to score - have highlighted their ongoing struggles at both ends of the pitch, and key creator Giovane is now set to leave.

Having lost their last three home games, returning to the Bentegodi may not help much on Monday evening, when they will seek just a second win in 12 home fixtures this season - including an early Coppa Italia exit to old foes Venezia.

At least recent history will be on their side: Verona have claimed maximum points on three of Udinese’s last five visits and have kept five clean sheets across the last six.

Including a 1-1 draw in this season’s reverse fixture, Udinese have won none of their last six league meetings with Verona - either home or away.

Like their hosts, the Bianconeri have made an underwhelming start to the new year, most recently following a 2-2 draw with lowly Pisa by losing 1-0 to Scudetto favourites Inter.

The Fruili club have settled safely in mid-table, too far behind to challenge for a place in Europe but remaining clear of the relegation fight for a second straight campaign.

Curiously, Kosta Runjaic and co have exactly the same record as at this point last term: 26 points taken from seven wins, five draws and nine defeats.

However, Udinese have won just two of their last eight away games before heading to the Bentegodi, where they could fail to beat Verona in seven straight Serie A matches for the very first time.

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

L L D L L D

Udinese Serie A form:

L D L W D L

Team News

Verona boss Paolo Zanetti still has a significant injury list ahead of Monday’s game: Tomas Suslov, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Armel Bella-Kotchap are all sidelined, while several players are doubts.

Defensive duo Martin Frese and Nicolas Valentini are both struggling with muscular problems, while Rafik Belghali (ankle) and Moatasem Al-Musrati (leg) could also miss out.

Though Unai Nunez will be available after serving a suspension, top scorer Gift Orban has lost a key ally up front, as Giovane is due to sign for Napoli.

It remains to be seen whether reserve goalkeeper Simone Perilli will be retained after keeping a clean sheet last week, or if Lorenzo Montipo will return; new arrival Pol Lirola could feature on the right flank.

Udinese’s lineup should be more settled, with main marksman Keinan Davis - who has already doubled his overall Serie A goal tally this season - leading the Fruilani’s attack.

Davis's partner Nicolo Zaniolo is still unavailable, though, while Polish pair Adam Buksa and Jakub Piotrowski will also miss out.

The latter sustained a knee injury against Inter, opening the door for Scottish star Lennon Miller to start in a three-man midfield.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Nunez, Nelsson, Ebosse; Lirola, Serdar, Gagliardini, Bernede, Bradaric; Sarr, Orban

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Solet; Zanoli, Miller, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Kamara; Atta; Davis

We say: Hellas Verona 0-1 Udinese

Already struggling for goals, Verona are losing their most creative player at a crucial point of the campaign - and Udinese should be ready to capitalise.

So, the Fruilani will end their wait to beat Hellas, having last done so back in October 2022.

