Arsenal transfer news: Bayern Munich midfielder could be 'strong' option for the Gunners

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Feb 2026 16:10

Arsenal could reportedly be looking to sign a new midfielder next summer, and they have been linked with several players already.

The Gunners have suffered a big blow as Mikel Merino is reportedly set to undergo surgery, and he is set to be out for a long spell on the sidelines.

Merino missed Arsenal's 4-0 win against Leeds United, and Mikel Arteta confirmed that the Spaniard could be out for at least four months.

The midfielder's father, however, added that there is uncertainty about when the midfielder can return, as it is a rare injury.

Arsenal reportedly considered signing a new midfielder as a temporary option towards the end of the January window, but they failed to sign any of their desired targets.

Leon Goretzka could be an interesting option for Arsenal

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

According to Christian Falk of CFBayern, Arsenal showed strong interest towards the end of the window to sign Goretzka, who will leave Bayern Munich for free in the summer.

Goretzka was linked with a move to a host of clubs in the January window, but he reportedly informed the German giants that he would be staying put for the rest of the season.

As a result, when Arsenal approached him, it was too late for the German midfielder to change his mind, and the deal did not materialise.

Falk states that Goretzka feels that the Premier League suits his style of play, and could move to Arsenal in the summer if the Gunners make an approach for him again.

Cheaper option to Sandro Tonali?

© Imago

Goretzka has made over 290 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 47 goals, and has won six Bundesliga titles and a Champions League with Bayern.

The former Schalke midfielder would bring a wealth of experience and quality to the current Arsenal side, and he could be a great fit alongside Declan Rice in midfield.

Arsenal have been reportedly linked with a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, but the Italian would be a heavy investment, considering the Magpies paid £60m to sign him.

Goretzka may command high wages, but he would come for free and would definitely be a cheaper alternative to Tonali if Arsenal genuinely show interest.