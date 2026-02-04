Leeds United lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Feb 2026 13:52

Daniel Farke is expected to make defensive changes for Friday's game against Nottingham Forest following Leeds United's crushing 4-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk could keep their places in central defence, with Sebastiaan Bornauw replacing James Justin as the third centre-back in the back three, while Jaka Bijol remains unlikely to feature due to a thigh injury.

Justin could move back out to the left-wing back role, where he featured and scored from in the 1-1 draw with Everton a fortnight ago, meaning Gabriel Gudmundsson may drop to the bench.

On the opposite flank, Jayden Bogle is expected to retain his position, with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev also anticipated to start once again in the middle of the park.

Farke will be unable to select Daniel James or Lukas Nmecha in attack due to injuries, while Brenden Aaronson may drop to the bench following a disappointing performance in the defeat to Arsenal last time out.

As a result, Noah Okafor could partner Anton Stach just behind striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who will be looking to make it double-digits for goals in the Premier League this season.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Bornauw, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Justin; Stach, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin