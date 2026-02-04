JJ Gabriel: The future of Man Utd is again included in first-team training session

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 13:01 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 13:04

JJ Gabriel was once again involved in Manchester United's first-team training session on Wednesday, but Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu were absent.

Dorgu is facing a lengthy period out with the hamstring issue that he suffered during the recent Premier League contest with Arsenal.

De Ligt, meanwhile, is still battling to overcome the back injury which has seen him miss the team's last 12 matches in all competitions.

Mount was absent against Fulham last time out due to a minor knock, and he will be a major doubt for Saturday's game with Tottenham Hotspur, having been missing from Wednesday's training session at Carrington.

There were no further notable absences for Man United, while the inclusion of JJ Gabriel was another indication of how highly the 15-year-old is rated.

© Imago / portimage

JJ Gabriel again trained with Man Utd on Wednesday

JJ Gabriel, who is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, also trained with the first team on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher and Yuel Helafu were also part of Wednesday's session alongside Jack Moorhouse, who was recalled from a loan spell at Leyton Orient on transfer deadline day.

A number of major clubs, including Barcelona, are believed to have made an attempt to sign JJ Gabriel last summer, but he was convinced to remain at Man United.

The attacker has scored 11 goals and registered two assists in 16 appearances in the Under-18s Premier League and FA Youth Cup this season.

JJ Gabriel in first-team training today. Also involvement for Jack and Tyler Fletcher, Jack Moorhouse and Yuel Helafu #mufc pic.twitter.com/J4UHlxe2jQ — Rich Fay (@RichFay) February 4, 2026

Man Utd view JJ Gabriel as a generational talent

Man United's youngest-ever player is Angel Gomes, who featured for the first team at the age of 16 years and 263 days old in May 2017.

The overall Premier League record, meanwhile, is held by Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, who debuted for the Gunners at the age of 15 years and 181 days old.

Gomes is now on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers from Marseille, while the French outfit ironically have taken Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal.

The route to the top is never straightforward, but Man United genuinely believe that JJ Gabriel could become one of the best players in the world in the coming years.

For now, JJ Gabriel will continue to be given exposure to first-team training sessions while he features for the Under-18s.