Cristiano Ronaldo future: Could legendary forward make spectacular Sporting Lisbon return?

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 13:51 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 13:54

Sporting Lisbon are reportedly keeping a close eye on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Al-Nassr, with the Portuguese giants eyeing a potential return for the legendary forward.

Ronaldo, 40, is currently 'on strike' at Al-Nassr over the club's transfer business, and his future with the Saudi Pro League outfit is said to be in serious doubt.

The forward refused to take to the field for Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League match against Al Riyadh on Monday, and it is unclear at this stage whether he will be back in the fold for Friday's key fixture with Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo has scored 18 goals and registered three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for Al-Nassr this term, but he is allegedly unhappy with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia for their management of the club.

It is being reported that Ronaldo feels that rival teams, who are managed by the same fund, are being prioritised in the transfer market.

© Imago / VCG

Sporting 'monitoring' Ronaldo situation at Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal have signed Kader Meite and Karim Benzema during the winter market, while Haydeer Abdulkareem - a 21-year-old midfielder from Iraq - has been Al-Nassr's only arrival.

Al-Nassr's Sporting director Simao Coutinho and CEO Jose Semendo have allegedly had their 'powers frozen' in another move that has not been welcomed by Ronaldo.

There has been talk surrounding a potential return to Manchester United, but it is viewed as almost impossible for the attacker to head back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is on 961 professional goals and has his sets firmly set on 1,000 - he is planning to represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup and could then play for one more season, potentially in Europe.

© Imago / Ali Issa

Al-Nassr facing possibility of losing Ronaldo

According to reports in Spain, Sporting are attentive to the situation and are looking to determine whether a move could be possible this summer.

Ronaldo famously started his career with Sporting, being promoted to the first team at the age of 17 and making 31 appearances, scoring five times, ahead of a spectacular move to Man United in the summer of 2003.

It would be fair to say that a lot has happened in Ronaldo's career and his life since leaving Sporting, and he could come full circle to complete an emotional return to the Lisbon giants.

Representing Portugal at the 2026 World Cup and then heading back to his first club for one more campaign would perhaps be the perfect ending to his professional career.