Atletico Madrid transfer news: 'Direct talks' begin for Conor Gallagher replacement

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Jan 2026 19:15

Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a Bundesliga-based midfielder to replace Conor Gallagher.

The England international completed a £35m move to Tottenham Hotspur after struggling to maintain a regular starting role under Diego Simeone during the first half of the campaign.

Gallagher's exit has left a considerable void in the engine room as Los Rojiblancos look to secure Champions League qualification amid intense competition in La Liga.

While sporting director Mateu Alemany has explored several alternatives across Europe, the hierarchy at the Metropolitano have now identified a primary target to bolster their ranks before the winter deadline.

Atletico Madrid in 'direct talks' for Bayern star

© Imago

According to Sky Sport Germany via Florian Plettenberg, Atletico have opened direct negotiations to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka immediately.

The 30-year-old is understood to be the dream target for both Simeone and Alemany as they seek an experienced operator to replace the energy of the outgoing Gallagher.

Goretzka has found his opportunities limited under Vincent Kompany this term and is reportedly open to the project presented by the Spanish giants.

While a swift move to Madrid is the preferred option, the Germany international is also considering the possibility of completing the season with the Bavarians.

Goretzka, Bayern 'decision' expected shortly as transfer deadline day looms

© Imago

A final decision from the player is expected within the next 24 hours as the recruitment team in Madrid accelerates their efforts to finalise a deal.

It remains to be seen whether Atletico can reach a financial agreement with Bayern for a player whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026.

AC Milan and Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in the former Schalke man, but the lure of a January switch to Spain appears to be a genuine possibility.

Should the transfer be successfully concluded, it would represent a major coup for Simeone as he looks to stabilise his squad for the final months of the season.