Tottenham transfer news: Conor Gallagher completes Spurs medical with contract length 'revealed'

By Ben Sully | 14 Jan 2026 14:12 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 14:21

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher has completed his Tottenham Hotspur medical ahead of his Premier League return.

Aston Villa had been credited with an interest in the former Chelsea man, but they have ultimately lost out to Thomas Frank's side.

On Monday, it was reported that Spurs had reached an agreement with Atletico over a €40m (£34.7m) deal for the England international.

The transfer agreement paved the way for Gallagher to undergo a medical with the North London club.

© Imago / Sportimage

Gallagher passes Tottenham medical

According to Sky Sports News, the 25-year-old has completed his medical and should be confirmed as a new Tottenham player in due course.

The report claims that Gallagher is set to sign a five-and-a-half-year deal, which, in theory, will keep him at the club until the summer of 2031.

Frank will be grateful to get another midfielder through the door following the news that Rodrigo Bentancur will be out for a significant period with a hamstring problem.

Gallagher will add to Frank's current available midfield options of Joao Palhinha, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Pape Matar Sarr.

Yves Bissouma is also part of the first-team squad, but he is yet to play this season, and could depart before the end of the transfer window.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

How will Gallagher's time at Atleti be remembered?

The move to Tottenham will see Gallagher leave Atletico Madrid after a season and a half in the Spanish capital.

On paper, the energetic midfield seemed a perfect candidate to thrive under Atletico boss Diego Simeone.

However, Gallagher never established himself as a first-choice option in the centre of Atletico's midfield.

Gallagher was played out in an unfamiliar position on the left for a large part of his first season, while he has been used mainly off the bench as a central midfielder this term.

In truth, Atleti fans rarely saw the best of the ex-Chelsea midfielder, and he will be keen to rediscover his top form with his new club.