Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Leeds United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Sean Dyche could hand January signing Stefan Ortega his Nottingham Forest debut when the Tricky Trees travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Friday night.

Both Matz Sels and John Victor are currently ruled out with injury, meaning the new January arrival could start as Nottingham Forest's shotstopper on Friday, with Angus Gunn dropping to the bench.

Dyche will also be forced into changes in defence, with Neco Williams suspended after receiving a red card in last weekend's draw with Crystal Palace, while Nicolo Savona remains unavailable due to a knee injury.

January arrival Luca Netz and Cuiabano could be options to replace Williams at left-back, but after coming on in the draw with Crystal Palace following the red card, Morato is anticipated to be given the starting role on Friday.

Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic and Ola Aina should all retain their places in the backline after all impressing as the Tricky Trees held on to the 1-1 draw in the second half of last weekend's Premier League fixture.

Further forward, Ibrahim Sangare and Elliot Anderson should continue their partnership at the base of midfield, while Morgan Gibbs-White will remain in the attacking midfield position.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly unavailable for Friday's game due to a shoulder issue, meaning Dan Ndoye could start, while Nicolas Dominguez and Igor Jesus are expected to retain their places in the attacking quartet, especially with Chris Wood still out with injury.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Morato; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Jesus