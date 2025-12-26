Predicted Wolverhampton XI vs. Liverpool: Yerson Mosquera boost amid Toti Gomes absence

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 26 Dec 2025 00:23

Still searching for their first win in the Premier League campaign, bottom-placed Wolverhampton travel to Merseyside on Saturday to face a resurgent Liverpool.

The Old Gold are a staggering 16 points adrift of safety and have already hit unwanted milestones this season, including matching the longest winless start to a top-flight campaign (17 matches) following last weekend’s 2–0 loss to Brentford.

Currently on a 10-game losing streak and with just two points earned from their opening 17 fixtures, Wolves are on the verge of becoming only the second side in English Football League history to collect so few points from their first 18 matches, after Newport County in 1970/71.

Hoping to avoid further unwanted records, manager Rob Edwards must make the best of an underwhelming squad, with Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring), Marshall Munetsi (calf), Daniel Bentley (ankle), Toti Gomes (hamstring) and Leon Chiwome (knee) all sidelined through injury.



Meanwhile, Tawanda Chirewa and Emmanuel Agbadou are both away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, representing Zimbabwe and Ivory Coast, respectively.

That said, Jose Sa returned between the sticks last weekend after several spells on the bench and could retain his spot here, while Edwards’s three-man backline could see Santiago Bueno and Matt Doherty keep their places, with Yerson Mosquera returning after a one-match ban.

Mosquera’s return should push Ladislav Krejci into midfield, pairing with Andre and Joao Gomes in the engine room, while Ki-Jana Hoever and David Moller Wolfe operate as wingbacks.

Up front, a two-man attack could see Jorgen Strand Larsen – looking to redeem himself after a missed penalty last time out – link up with Hee-chan Hwang, though Tolu Arokodare remains a viable option to lead the line.

Wolverhampton starting lineup:

Sa; S. Bueno, Mosquera, Doherty; Hoever, J. Gomes, Andre, Krejci, Wolfe; Arokodare, Hwang

