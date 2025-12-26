Preview: Cremonese vs Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 26 Dec 2025 09:48 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 11:42

Soon after picking up the season's first silverware, Napoli will end their historic year with a weekend trip to Cremonese.

Before the clubs clash on Sunday, the Serie A champions are in party mood after achieving more success in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Match preview

Adding the Supercoppa to last season's Scudetto, Napoli beat Bologna 2-0 in Monday night's showpiece final, with a David Neres double separating the sides in Riyadh.

The reigning league champions comfortably saw off the Coppa Italia holders, just days after Neres netted in an impressive semi-final defeat of AC Milan.

Antonio Conte's men celebrated their latest triumph in style, with Scott McTominay even treating himself to a post-match cigar, but the task of retaining their status as Italy's top team is unrelenting.

Napoli had travelled east on the back of consecutive defeats in Serie A and the Champions League - abruptly ending a streak of five straight wins - and they now have ground to recover in both competitions.

Beaten by Benfica and then Udinese, those results continued a dire run of form on the road: they have already lost seven away games this season - as many defeats as across the previous 33.

By contrast, the Partenopei recently completed an unbeaten calendar year on home turf, so they still sit within two points of new leaders Inter Milan in a tight title race.

History may suggest this week's road trip should produce points, as Napoli have only lost twice to Cremonese in 16 top-flight contests, but Cremo have proven surprisingly tough to beat this season.

Despite such a lack of success against Napoli, Sunday's hosts have actually lost just one of eight Serie A meetings at Stadio Zini.

The Lombardy club - only promoted as playoff winners last season - have also given several bigger teams a run for their money since returning to Italy's top tier.

Having already beaten Milan at San Siro and Bologna at the Dall'Ara, Davide Nicola's side held Lazio to a 0-0 draw in Rome last weekend.

Strike pair Jamie Vardy and Federico Bonazzoli both missed good chances, before substitute Federico Ceccherini committed a last-man foul just to save one point, seeing red deep into stoppage time.

Nonetheless, Cremo sit safely in mid-table with 21 points on the board, leaving them closer to the European places than a multi-club relegation fight.

With victory this week, the Grigiorossi would finally win back-to-back Serie A home matches for the first time in 30 years - but they must deflate a buoyant Napoli side in order to do so.

Cremonese Serie A form:

L L W W L D

Napoli Serie A form:

D L W W W L

Napoli form (all competitions):

D W L L W W

Team News

Once again, Napoli midfield trio Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour are all unavailable, in addition to goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Sam Beukema (foot) and Mathias Olivera (shoulder) both picked up knocks in Saudi Arabia, so their participation is also in some doubt.

More positively, Conte recently welcomed back one of his most trusted players: Romelu Lukaku was an unused substitute in both Supercoppa matches, after spending four months on the sidelines.

With the Belgian striker not ready to start, Rasmus Hojlund will lead the Partenopei's attack. Hojlund has notched nine goal involvements this season, but in-form Neres has racked up no fewer than 10 since mid-October.

Meanwhile, Cremonese's front line should feature Bonazzoli and evergreen veteran Vardy, the latter of whom has scored 115 of his 149 top-flight goals since turning 30.

The hosts can welcome Martin Payero back from suspension, but Ceccherini must serve a one-match ban due to his late dismissal against Lazio.

Michele Collocolo is Cremo's sole injury absentee, with Matteo Bianchetti set to recover from a muscular problem.

Cremonese possible starting lineup:

Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Barbieri, Payero, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella; Bonazzoli, Vardy

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Politano, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola; Neres, Lang; Hojlund

We say: Cremonese 1-2 Napoli

While fatigue may be a factor - Napoli played twice in Saudi Arabia and were already looking a little jaded - the Serie A champions should prevail.

Since Conte switched formation, his team have become much more potent in attack, so they are set to leave Cremona with maximum points.

