AFCON 2025: Mohamed Salah rescues Egypt in 91st minute, Foster stunner - daily round-up

By | , Last updated:

Salah rescues Egypt in 91st minute, Foster stunner - AFCON daily round-up
© Imago / Sebastian Frej

AFCON 2025 matchday two. From Mali's frustrating result to Mohamed Salah's late winner and Lyle Foster's superb curler, here is the day's round-up.

The day after the opening match, Mali made their AFCON 2025 bow on Monday. Dominant throughout against Zambia in Casablanca, the Eagles could only manage a frustrating draw (1-1) before their crunch clash with hosts Morocco on Friday (Group A).

Foster's delightful curler, Salah the saviour

In the second match of the day, South Africa, the reigning bronze medallists, defeated Angola (2-1) in Marrakech. Show cancelled out Oswin Appollis's opener in the 35th minute before Lyle Foster delivered for Bafana Bafana with a sublime curler in the 79th minute.

In the final match, Egypt struggled against a stubborn Zimbabwe side in Agadir, although the Pharaohs eventually prevailed (2-1). Trailing against the run of play from the 20th minute following Prince Dube's strike, the seven-time African champions equalised through Omar Marmoush on the hour mark (64th). Then, just as the teams were heading for a share of the spoils, Salah burst into life to snatch victory in the 91st minute.

The Pharaohs will face South Africa on Friday (Group B) on matchday two for a place in the last 16.

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Africa Cup of Nations related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe