Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including Sadio Mane's Senegal vs. Botswana

By Matt Law | 23 Dec 2025 06:00 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 06:00

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations continues on Tuesday, when eight teams take to the field.

Nigeria will open their challenge against Tanzania, Congo DR will tackle Benin, Senegal will face Botswana, while Tunisia will take on Uganda.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for all of Tuesday's AFCON games.

Congo DR and Benin get the ball rolling in Group D of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a clash at the Al Barid Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

With clashes against Senegal and Botswana to follow for both teams, they will be keen to make a winning start and put themselves in the driving seat early on.

We say: Congo DR 2-0 Benin

Congo DR are in the ascendancy at the moment, and despite missing the services of Wissa, they will view Tuesday's opener as a huge opportunity to lay down an early marker.

We predict that the two-time AFCON winners will commence their quest for glory with maximum points against a Benin side low on confidence.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group D fixture between Senegal and Botswana takes place on Tuesday at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Morocco, as both nations begin their campaigns at AFCON 2025 with contrasting expectations.

The Teranga Lions arrive as one of the tournament favourites, while the Zebras will look to defy the odds and make a statement as they seek their first-ever victory at an AFCON finals.

We say: Senegal 3-0 Botswana

The 2021 AFCON champions are among the favourites to lift the trophy in Morocco and possess the quality to overcome any opponent on current form, with their confidence and depth expected to prove too strong for Botswana as the Lions look to continue their impressive AFCON opening-day record on Tuesday.

Last edition’s runners-up Nigeria will begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a meeting against Tanzania on Tuesday at Fez Stadium.

The Super Eagles, who were beaten 2–1 by hosts Ivory Coast in the final of the previous tournament, are determined to go one step further this time as they look to make amends for the disappointment of missing out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

We say: Nigeria 2-0 Tanzania

Defensive vulnerability has been a recurring concern for Nigeria, having allowed goals in five of their last six matches in all competitions, yet a blunt Tanzanian attack appears unlikely to pose sustained problems.

With superior quality in the final third, the Super Eagles should have enough to secure a comfortable opening victory.

Tunisia will get their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations exertions started against Uganda at Stade Olympique Annexe Complexe Sportif Prince Abdellah on Tuesday.

With only one Africa Cup of Nations triumph in their history, the Carthage Eagles will be looking to secure their second title in Morocco, and their foes will face a stern test in their first match of the competition.

We say: Tunisia 3-1 Uganda

Tunisia are the favourites and, given the form they have shown in the last few years, it is hard to argue against them winning. As a result, we are backing the North Africans to win 3-1.

