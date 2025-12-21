Preview: Congo DR vs Benin - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 21 Dec 2025 19:03 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 20:25

Congo DR and Benin get the ball rolling in Group D of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a clash at the Al Barid Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

With clashes against Senegal and Botswana to follow for both teams, they will be keen to make a winning start and put themselves in the driving seat early on.

Match preview

After their run to the semi-final in the most recent AFCON tournament before falling at the hands of eventual winners Ivory Coast, Congo DR will head into the upcoming continental showpiece on a high, especially in the wake of recent events.

Sebastien Desabre's men just about managed to finish as one of the best runners-up during the World Cup qualifiers, but have since beaten Cameroon and Nigeria to reach the final of the inter-confederation playoffs.

Les Leopards are just one win shy of what would be only their second-ever appearance at football's biggest event and will set out to finish the job in March 2026.

In the meantime, Congo DR are eyeing a strong showing in Morocco after making light work of Zambia in their final AFCON warm-up fixture to make it five wins on the bounce.

During that run, the Central Africans have conceded just once and could really do with that kind of defensive solidity in a competition historically known for its attritional nature.

© Imago / FotoNugget

Featuring in only a fifth edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, Benin have often underwhelmed at this level, with their quarter-final exit in 2019 the first foray into the knockout stages from four previous attempts.

However, the influence of current manager Gernot Rohr could spell a change in fortunes, given the German's record in this competition, where he led the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a bronze medal six years ago.

Ahead of their upcoming AFCON curtain-raiser, Les Guepards have some picking up to do off the back of 4-0 and 3-0 defeats to Nigeria and Burkina Faso respectively in their most recent two outings.

Before that, the West Africans had won three straight matches by a combined score of 6-0, which put them on the brink of World Cup qualification, but that now feels like a long time ago.

With Benin still awaiting a first victory against Congo DR, Tuesday's clash is as good a time as any for Rohr's men to end that drought; they have not lost three matches on the bounce since 2022 and will hope to keep it that way at the end of proceedings in Rabat.

Congo DR form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

W

Benin form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago

The absence of Yoane Wissa is undoubtedly the biggest talking point for Congo DR, with the striker only just returning from a lengthy knee injury he sustained during the September international break.

In Wissa's absence, Cedric Bakambu will hope to deliver the goods for his country and break Dieumerci Mbokani's record of 22 goals, from which he is currently two strikes away.

Bakambu's opposing number nine on Tuesday is expected to be Steve Mounie, and the Benin striker will also have his sights set on becoming his nation's all-time top scorer as he is two goals shy of Stephane Seessegnon's tally of 24.

Mounie netted four times on his last start for club side Alanyaspor, although he is yet to score in seven Super Lig outings this term.

Twenty-one-year-old Dokou Dodo has established himself as a mainstay for Benin of late and is on course for his AFCON debut.

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Mpasi-Nzau; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Sadiki; Elia, Bakambu, Mbuku

Benin possible starting lineup:

Dandjinou; Kiki, Tijani, Verdon, Ouorou; Imourane, Dodo, Olaitan; Aloko, Mounie, Tosin

We say: Congo DR 2-0 Benin

Congo DR are in the ascendancy at the moment, and despite missing the services of Wissa, they will view Tuesday's opener as a huge opportunity to lay down an early marker.

We predict that the two-time AFCON winners will commence their quest for glory with maximum points against a Benin side low on confidence.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.