The stakes could not be higher as Cameroon and Congo DR go head to head at Al-Barid Stadium on Thursday evening in the semi-final of the World Cup qualifiers' four-team playoff in Africa.

This would be the first encounter between the two countries since January 2021, when the Indomitable Lions emerged 2-1 winners in the African Nations Championship quarter-final.

Match preview

Cameroon hold the record for the most appearances by an African nation at the global tournament, yet the eight-time World Cup participants must now navigate a long road to a ninth mundial after an inconsistent qualifying campaign.

The Indomitable Lions surrendered their lead at the top of Group D, having struggled to turn draws into wins, with the goalless draw against an unfancied Eswatini side on matchday five standing out as the most disappointing result at the time.

A 1-0 defeat to leaders Cape Verde in round eight further compounded woes for Cameroon, who eventually concluded the campaign on 19 points (W5, D4, L1), four adrift of the Blue Sharks at the summit.

While a goalless draw at Angola on the final day confirmed Marc Brys’s men would not secure direct qualification, it ensured the team finished among the top four second-placed nations, despite CAF’s discount of runners-up results against sixth-placed teams.

With a place in the final against the winner between Nigeria and Gabon up for grabs, Cameroon enter this clash buoyed by their strong form on foreign soil, having claimed victory in four of five away games in 2025 (L1).

The Leopards secured a spot among the top four runners-up following victory over Sudan on the final matchday of the preliminaries, though the Congolese would be left to rue their missed chance to secure direct qualification.

Entering round eight’s clash with second-placed Senegal, Congo were a point clear at the top of Group B, but Sebastien Desabre’s men squandered a two-goal advantage, losing 3-2.

The Leopards eventually ended the qualifying series with 22 points (W7, D1, L2), two behind the Teranga Lions, and now face a long path to a third World Cup appearance.

The Congolese face a daunting task against a side they have failed to beat in nine previous encounters across friendlies and competitive fixtures (L6), though none of those defeats came in the World Cup qualifiers.

Encounters in the tournament have been more closely contested — both nations have met nine times, with Congo claiming three wins and losing four (D2).

It should be noted that the African winner advances to the intercontinental playoffs in March, where the final two spots for the 48-team World Cup will be decided.

Team News

Cameroon coach Brys named a 27-man squad featuring recalled players, with experienced midfielders Yvan Neyou and Jean Onana and defenders Enzo Boyomo and Darlin Yongwa returning to bolster the side.

Samuel Kotto and Junior Tchamadeu drop out of the squad, though the team still boasts notable players from top clubs across Europe.

Having regained form with loan club Trabzonspor, Andre Onana is expected to start in goal, while Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo should operate on the right wing.

Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong could lead the line ahead of veterans Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Vincent Aboubakar, with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Napoli’s Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa forming the midfield core.

Almost all players who featured in the October qualifiers return, while Congo must cope without injured Yoane Wissa, who suffered a knee problem in the defeat to Senegal in September.

Goalkeeper Dimitri Bertaud, defender Dylan Batubinsika, midfielder Grady Diangana and strikers Jackson Muleka and Afimico Pululu are among those absent from the previous international break.

Cedric Bakambu finished as Congo’s top scorer in the qualifiers with four goals, leaving him two shy of the nation’s all-time record holder Dieumerci Mbokani, and he will be looking to at least close the gap in this match.

Desabre is likely to retain a back four of Arthur Masuaku, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Lionel Mpasi expected in goal.

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

A Onana; Tchatchoua, Castelletto, Nouhou, Nagida; Avom, Baleba, Anguissa; Nkoudou, Eyong, Mbeumo

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Mpasi; Masuaku, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka; Mbuku, Moutoussamy, Mukau, Kayembe; Essende, Bakambu

We say: Cameroon 2-1 Congo DR

Both teams appear evenly matched in terms of player quality, but Cameroon could edge this one given their pedigree and the near-full availability of key players.

