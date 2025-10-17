Manchester United attacker Bryan Mbeumo is reportedly trying to convince one of the club's midfield targets to make the move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United attacker Bryan Mbeumo has reportedly tried to convince his Cameroon teammate Carlos Baleba to join him at Old Trafford in 2026.

Mbeumo earned himself a move to Man United in the summer after he netted 20 goals in 38 Premier League appearances for Brentford last term.

The 26-year-old was recruited along with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon as part of Man United's summer rebuild.

Mbeumo may still be settling into his new surroundings, but he is already looking to play a role in a potential new addition for 2026.

Mbeumo wants Baleba to join him at Man United

According to The Sun, Mbeumo is 'trying to convince' his international teammate Baleba to push for a move to Ruben Amorim's side.

The report claims that Mbeumo is like a 'big brother' to Baleba, and he has been telling the 21-year-old about the benefits of playing for a big club like Man United.

Man United were interested in signing the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder in the summer, but the Seagulls made it clear that they had no intention to sell.

The Red Devils could renew their pursuit in 2026, although any potential move is likely to take place next summer rather than in the January market.

Brighton are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a possible transfer, with Baleba under contract until June 2028 with an option to extend by a further 12 months.

Man United considering other midfield targets

While Man United remain admirers of Baleba, they are believed to be evaluating a number of other options ahead of the new year.

The Red Devils reportedly view Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as their primary midfield target and could look to step up their interest in 2026.

Man United are also placed Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham and Porto's Victor Froholdt on their four-man midfield shortlist.

The club's ongoing search for midfield reinforcements is taking place amid uncertainty surrounding the long-term futures of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro.