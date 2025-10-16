Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a 2026 move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton after cooling interest in Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba.

Manchester United have reportedly moved their attentions to the potential signing of Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton.

The 21-year-old has made an impressive start to the Premier League campaign for the Eagles, playing six matches for Oliver Glasner's side.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba was a transfer target for Man United over the summer, with Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom recently explaining the off-season discussions with the Red Devils.

Focusing back on Wharton, the highly-rated talent made his European debut this term, playing for Palace in the Conference League.

There is serious clamour from supporters for the Eagles star to partner Arsenal enforcer Declan Rice in midfield for England at the World Cup next summer.

Man United want Wharton over Baleba?

According to The i Paper, Manchester United's transfer strategy has changed since the conclusion of the summer trading point in September.

The report claims that the Red Devils no longer view Brighton man Baleba as a primary target, with the player valued at over £100m by the South Coast outfit.

It is understood that Ruben Amorim's men are now looking to secure the services of Crystal Palace prodigy Wharton at some point in 2026.

Whilst a January move to the Theatre of Dreams is supposedly unlikely, the Red Devils could swoop for the one-time England international next summer.

As was the case with Marc Guehi over the summer, it is said that Glasner's side will not part ways with Wharton unless they can source an adequate replacement.

Wharton's England competition

Whilst England manager Thomas Tuchel is blessed with options in wide-attacking areas, the same cannot be said in the middle of the park.

Arsenal star Rice is an automatic pick for the Three Lions, although the place alongside him is up for grabs ahead of next summer's North American adventure.

Jordan Henderson is still making England squads and could rival Wharton for a spot in the travelling party, whilst Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has impressed during recent international windows.