Preview:Nigeria vs Congo DR - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Nigeria and Congo DR, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A place as Africa’s representative in the 2026 World Cup inter-confederation playoff is at stake as Nigeria face Congo DR on Sunday in Rabat.

The Super Eagles are bidding to reach the global showpiece for a seventh time, while the Leopards chase only their second appearance at the mundial.

Match preview

Towing the long path to World Cup qualification through a last-point resurgence, Nigeria characteristically took the hard route to victory when they faced Gabon in the African playoff semi-final on Thursday.

A gift from the Panthers saw Akor Adams open the scoring in the 78th minute, though Eric Chelle’s men failed to hold on as Mario Lemina levelled matters one minute into added time.

Victor Osimhen’s howler of a miss brought a dramatic end to the regulation period, though the Galatasaray striker atoned with a brace in extra time after substitute Chidera Ejuke nudged Nigeria back in front, sealing a 4-1 victory.

The three-time continental champions have now won five of their last six outings, netting 10 times and conceding just thrice across the most recent three, so confidence is expected to be high heading into Sunday’s African finale.

This will mark the first competitive meeting between the sides, who have not faced each other since a 1-1 friendly draw in 2018, which remains the only stalemate in the previous six encounters, with Nigeria winning two and Congo victorious in three.

The Congolese progressed to the playoff final in dramatic fashion as captain Chancel Mbemba’s stoppage-time goal handed the Leopards a hard-fought victory against Cameroon on Thursday.

Sebastien Desabre’s men have now won each of their last three outings by a solitary goal, reflecting a side that has thrived through defensive solidity rather than attacking flourish.

Congo will hope that reliable record counts on Sunday as the team aims to take a step closer to fulfilling a long-awaited dream, having not made an appearance at the World Cup since 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire.

Standing in the way of that achievement is a Nigerian team ranked 19 places higher on FIFA’s current World Rankings, though the 60th-placed Leopards may not be overly concerned going into this match as underdogs after facing 54th-ranked Cameroon.

Team News

The Super Eagles will be without Wilfred Ndidi due to yellow card accumulation, meaning Frank Onyeka is expected to assume the holding midfield role in Chelle’s favoured diamond 4-4-2.

Aside from that change, no alterations are likely to the side that started against Gabon, with Nigerian sensation Benjamin Fredrick pairing with Calvin Bassey at the heart of defence, though Semi Ajayi is now available after missing the previous game through suspension.

Upfront, Adams should once again link with Osimhen, with the Galatasaray striker looking to edge closer to the country’s all-time scoring record set by Rashidi Yekini (37) after that brace last time out brought his tally to 31.

Sevilla winger Ejuke could be more involved here after inspiring Nigeria to the win against Gabon, though it remains to be seen whether that display is enough to push Ademola Lookman to the bench.

Meanwhile, Congo have no suspensions nor fresh injury concerns following the clash with Cameroon, meaning Desabre could retain the same lineup from that game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to hold the right-back position, while Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe pair at the heart of defence, with Edo Kayembe completing the quartet protecting goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

Cedric Bakambu is likely to spearhead the attack once more, with the Real Betis striker’s 20 goals leaving him just two shy of Dieumerci Mbokani’s all-time national record.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Frederick, Bassey, Sanusi; Chukwueze, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman; Osimhen, Adams

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kayembe; Moutoussamy, Pickel, Sadiki; Mbuku,

Bakambu, Bongonda

We say: Nigeria 2-1 Congo DR

This encounter pits two sides that secure victories in contrasting ways, with Nigeria relying on an explosive frontline, while the Congolese have flourished through defensive organisation.

However, the Super Eagles are tipped to edge this clash based on pedigree and superior quality on paper, with the Leopards’s disciplined backline expected to struggle against the attacking threat of their opponents.

