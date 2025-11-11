Preview:Nigeria vs Gabon - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Nigeria and Gabon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Gabon the Panthers of Gabon in the 2025 FIFA World Cup qualification playoff semifinal on Thursday afternoon at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Both sides are just two wins away from keeping their World Cup dream alive, with the victor set to face either Cameroon or DR Congo for a place in the Intercontinental Playoffs.

Match preview

Nigeria received a major boost in their qualification hopes after FIFA deducted three points from Group C leaders South Africa for fielding an ineligible player. However, that twist ultimately was not enough to secure automatic qualification, as Bafana Bafana sealed top spot with a final-round win over Rwanda.

The three-time African champion still managed to finish among the four best second-placed teams after wrapping up their campaign with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Benin Republic.

Eric Chelle’s men accumulated 17 points from 10 matches, boasting a goal difference of plus seven, having recorded four wins, five draws, and one defeat.

It was a campaign that once again highlighted Nigeria’s inconsistency, though they remain one of Africa’s most talented sides on paper.

Having missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, another failure would mark the first time the Super Eagles have missed consecutive tournaments since making their debut in the United States in 1994.

Still, there are encouraging signs as Nigeria remain unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, winning their previous two, and they enter this playoff with renewed momentum and a point to prove.

Gabon, meanwhile, qualified for the playoff as runners-up in Group F, also finishing just one point behind group winners Ivory Coast.

The Panthers collected 25 points from 10 matches - winning eight, drawing one, and losing just once while scoring 22 goals and conceding nine.

Thierry Mouyouma’s men have not tasted defeat in seven matches since their 5-1 loss to Morocco during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Their run has been built on a solid defensive structure and the experience of key figures blended with exciting new talent, making them a dangerous opponent for anyone in this phase.

Historically, the Super Eagles hold the upper hand in this fixture, winning three of the last five meetings between the sides, including a 2-0 victory in their most recent encounter back in 2005.

In their nine encounters across all competitions, Gabon have only defeated Nigeria once, while Nigeria has won five times and three matches have ended in draws.

The latest FIFA World Rankings also underline the gulf in pedigree between the two nations, with Nigeria sitting 41st, while Gabon are ranked 77th.

Thursday’s clash in Rabat will determine who advances to face either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final playoff on November 16.

The winner of that tie will progress to the Intercontinental Playoffs in March 2026 for a final chance to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Nigeria World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

WDWDWW

Nigeria form (all competitions):









WDWDWW

Gabon World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

WWWDWW









Gabon form (all competitions):

LWWDWW







Team News

Nigeria's head coach, Chelle, has a full-strength squad available, led by star striker Victor Osimhen, who recently netted a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League.

Defender Semi Ajayi is expected to be rested after picking up a yellow card in the 4-0 win over Benin Republic, but he remains in the squad and would be eligible for the final if Nigeria advance.

Ademola Lookman returns from suspension and is likely to start in attack alongside Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze, while Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are expected to control the midfield.

Experienced full-back Ola Aina remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from surgery following an injury sustained against South Africa.

For Gabon, veteran forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains the talisman, having scored all four goals in their dramatic 4-3 win over Gambia in October.

The former Arsenal striker missed the final group game through suspension but is back to lead the line, supported by Denis Bouanga.

Coach Mouyouma has maintained continuity in his squad, with only one new inclusion -Jonathan do Marcolino, a young centre-back on loan at Bourg-en-Bresse from Stade Rennais.

However, Gabon remain without several key players, including Jim Allevinah, Shavy Babicka, Medwin Biteghe, Michel Mboula, and Junior Noubi Fotso, all sidelined through injury.

Defender Oumar Bagnama has been dropped due to a lack of match fitness ahead of the new domestic season.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Frederick, Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Chukwueze, Ndidi, Iwobi, Simon; Osimhen, Lookman

Gabon possible starting lineup:

Mbaba; Onfia, M’bemba, Manga; Lemina, Kanga, Ndong, Averlant; Obiang, Bouanga, Aubameyang

We say: Nigeria 3-1 Gabon

Gabon’s form and attacking threat, led by Aubameyang, suggest they will make this a competitive encounter. However, Nigeria’s superior depth, star quality, and attacking options should ultimately prove decisive.

Nigeria should have enough quality to control proceedings and record a 3-1 victory to move one step closer to the World Cup.

