Preview: Nigeria vs Benin - prediction, team news, lineups

Nigeria will host Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday evening in their final Group C clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With their qualification hopes hanging by a thread, the Super Eagles must win and rely on results elsewhere to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Match preview

Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign has been a frustrating one, marked by missed opportunities and costly draws that have left them needing a miracle on the final day.

After failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - losing that ticket to arch-rivals Ghana - few would have imagined the Super Eagles facing the possibility of missing out on back-to-back tournaments.

Since making their World Cup debut in 1994, Nigeria have never failed to qualify for consecutive editions.

Heading into the last round of Group C fixtures, Eric Chelle’s side sit third with 14 points from nine games, having won three, drawn five and lost one.

They have scored 11 goals and conceded eight in what has been an inconsistent campaign.

Nigeria trail group leaders Benin by three points and second-placed South Africa by one.

To secure an automatic spot, they must defeat Benin by at least two goals and hope that South Africa fail to beat Rwanda.

If Bafana Bafana win, the Super Eagles would still need a two-goal margin of victory to claim the playoff spot on goal difference.

Chelle’s men head into this fixture buoyed by a 2-1 win over Lesotho on Friday, thanks to goals from captain William Troost-Ekong and debutant Akor Adams.

But their fate is now out of their hands - a situation entirely of their own making after a campaign riddled with late collapses and unforced errors.

Benin, on the other hand, are on the brink of history. Gernot Rohr’s side lead Group C with 17 points from nine games, having won five, drawn two and lost two.

They have scored 12 goals and conceded seven, with a resilient defence proving crucial to their rise.

The Cheetahs defeated Rwanda 1-0 last time out courtesy of substitute Tosin Aiyegun’s goal, a result that propelled them to the top of the table.

Under Rohr - who managed Nigeria from 2016 to 2021 - Benin have become one of the surprise packages of the qualifiers, defying expectations and taking advantage of South Africa’s earlier sanction for fielding an ineligible player.

Rohr also masterminded Benin’s 2-1 victory over Nigeria in June 2024 - the Super Eagles’ only defeat of the campaign and their first ever loss to their West African neighbours in eight meetings (six wins, one draw).

That result adds an extra layer of intrigue to this decisive fixture.

Nigeria World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

LWDWDW

Nigeria form (all competitions):

WWDWDW

Benin World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

WDLWWW

Benin form (all competitions):

DLLWWW







Team News

Nigeria will be without Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, who is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the win over Lesotho.

Right-back Ola Aina also remains sidelined with an injury sustained during the 1-1 draw with South Africa in the last international window.

In midfield, Alex Iwobi is expected to play a key role once again - despite mixed public opinion, the Fulham man’s consistency and creativity have made him central to Nigeria’s attacking transitions.

Up front, Victor Osimhen - Nigeria’s top scorer in qualifying with three goals, will lead the line alongside Tolu Arokodare, while Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze are likely to operate from the flanks.

At the back, captain William Troost-Ekong should partner Calvin Bassey in central defence, with Stanley Nwabali continuing in goal.

For Benin, Steve Mounie will spearhead the attack, supported by Jodel Dossou.

The back four of Tamimou Ouorou, Olivier Verdon, Mohamed Tijani and Yohan Roche is expected to remain unchanged, while Marcel Dandjinou keeps his place in goal.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Fredrick, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Ndidi, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Simon; Osimhen, Arokodare

Benin possible starting lineup:

Dandjinou; Ouorou, Verdon, Tijani, Roche; D'Almeida, Imourane; Dossou, Dokou, Hountondji; Mounie

We say: Nigeria 3-0 Benin

Despite Nigeria’s struggles, desperation can sometimes spark defiance. The Super Eagles are under immense pressure but possess enough quality to make this a tight contest.

However, Benin’s form and cohesion under Rohr give them the edge.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



