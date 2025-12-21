Preview: Nigeria vs Tanzania - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 21 Dec 2025 23:38

Last edition’s runners-up Nigeria will begin their African Cup of Nations campaign with a meeting against Tanzania on Tuesday at Fez Stadium.

The Super Eagles, who were beaten 2–1 by hosts Ivory Coast in the final of the previous tournament, are determined to go one step further this time as they look to make amends for the disappointment of missing out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Match preview

A revised CAF regulation for ranking the best runners-up in the World Cup qualifiers, a late surge to secure second place in Group C and an emphatic extra-time victory over Gabon in the playoff semi-final all briefly kept Nigeria’s hopes alive, though the dream of reaching the mundial ultimately slipped away as they suffered a penalty defeat to DR Congo in the final.

That loss etched an unwanted chapter in the nation’s history, confirming that the three-time African champions would miss a global showpiece for a second successive cycle, a scenario they had not faced since their maiden appearance in 1994.

Redemption therefore feels essential for the so-called giants of the continent, who followed that setback with a 2–1 friendly defeat to Egypt last Tuesday, bringing an end to a largely positive run of seven outings that included five victories if their extra-time success over Gabon is taken into account.

Even without the strongest momentum behind them, it would be difficult to justify anything other than a winning start for the side ranked 38th on the FIFA World Rankings when facing opponents positioned 74 places lower on the current ladder.

However, caution is still advised, as recent precedent offers a reminder of potential pitfalls, given Nigeria failed to take maximum points from their opening fixture at the last AFCON, drawing 1–1 with Equatorial Guinea, before eventually topping the section and progressing all the way to the final.

Defeat to Ivory Coast in that showpiece means the Super Eagles continue their wait for a first continental title since 2013, and with Europe-based figures such as former CAF Players of the Year Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, alongside Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, anything short of a positive opening for Eric Chelle’s side would fall below expectations.

© Imago

Tanzania, by contrast, arrive with far less pressure attached, with greater focus likely to be placed on the 2027 tournament, which they will co-host alongside Uganda and Kenya.

That said, the Taifa Stars will still aim to surpass previous efforts, having exited at the group stage in each of their four earlier appearances, including the last edition, where they finished bottom of their pool with only two points.

Confidence is in short supply heading into this encounter, as Miguel Gamondi’s men are without a victory in seven matches across all competitions (D2, L5), with the most recent four ending in defeat; those setbacks included final-round World Cup qualifiers, where they ultimately placed third.

The remaining reverses came in friendly fixtures, and given the 4-3 loss to Kuwait is just one of two games in which Tanzania have found the net in their last seven outings, the task appears particularly stern against a nation they have failed to breach in their last three meetings, while suffering defeats in three of the previous five encounters with Nigeria.



Nigeria form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

L

L

Tanzania form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Brentford-bound defender Benjamin Fredrick impressed during the World Cup qualifying campaign but will miss the tournament after suffering a knee injury, while Ola Aina remains sidelined following the hamstring issue sustained against South Africa in September.

Former captain and Most Valuable Player of the last AFCON, William Troost-Ekong, recently retired from international duty, meaning Wilfred Ndidi will wear the armband and is expected to anchor midfield within Chelle’s preferred 4-4-2 diamond system.

Bassey and Semi Ajayi are tipped to form the central defensive pairing, with Bright Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi likely to operate on the right and left, respectively, a unit that should shield Stanley Nwabali – the established first-choice goalkeeper – with Maduka Okoye’s omission reducing competition for the role.

In attack, Samuel Chukwueze arrives in strong condition after registering five goal contributions across his last five Premier League appearances, and he may drift wide from midfield, while Fulham colleague Iwobi is also expected to feature centrally.

Joint leading scorer at the previous tournament, Lookman will be keen to rediscover his sharpness and is likely to operate behind debutant Akor Adams and Galatasaray striker Osimhen, who has amassed 31 international goals and sits six short of the national record.

Tanzania report no fresh fitness concerns, and Gamondi has selected a 28-man group blending youth with experience, the majority of whom are drawn from domestic sides.

Veteran forward Simon Msuva returns after missing the October and November windows and remains the most capped member of the squad; an appearance on Tuesday would see him reach 100 caps.

With 24 international goals to his name, Msuva is also one strike away from matching Mrisho Ngasa’s long-standing tally, while Le Havre forward Mbwana Samatta sits three behind that landmark.



Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Sanusi, Bassey, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel; Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Lookman; Osimhen, Adams

Tanzania possible starting lineup:

Suleiman; Kaponbe, Mwamnyeto, D. Job, M. Husseini; N Miroshi, F Salum; Msuva, M'Mombwa, Allarakhia; Samatta

We say: Nigeria 2-0 Tanzania

Defensive vulnerability has been a recurring concern for Nigeria, having allowed goals in five of their last six matches in all competitions, yet a blunt Tanzanian attack appears unlikely to pose sustained problems.

With superior quality in the final third, the Super Eagles should have enough to secure a comfortable opening victory.



