PSG transfer news: Two signings, two exits, five renewals - Paris's 'January plans' revealed

While the summer transfer window was rather quiet for Paris Saint-Germain, the January market could prove to be somewhat busier this winter with movement and announcements expected.

With less than a week until the start of the January window, PSG are looking to improve their squad, as confirmed by PSG Inside Actu. The X account, which specialises in news about the capital club, reports that the hierarchy are searching for a right-winger and a defensive midfielder.

While nothing is urgent, recent injuries have likely prompted a change of heart from the board, who initially had no plans to invest in the transfer market this winter.

Among the wingers on Paris' radar are Maghnes Akliouche and Rodrigo Mora, two names who were frequently linked with the club this summer.

Regarding the midfield, four names stand out: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Manu Kone, Andrey Santos and finally the young Gilberto Mora. Even though Luis Enrique places great trust in the Parisian academy graduates, the squad, weakened by injury setbacks, is not sufficiently equipped to replicate last season's exploits.

© Imago

Lucas Beraldo, PSG's only departure this winter?

On the departures front, Lucas Beraldo is the only Parisian player likely to leave the club. The Brazilian defender has dropped to fourth in the centre-back pecking order and Paris will certainly sign a player in that position next summer.

The 22-year-old defender wishes to remain at PSG, at least until the end of the season, likely to secure his place at the World Cup. But should his departure be confirmed, Beraldo would be numerically replaced by a new signing.

© Imago

Loan and contract extensions on the agenda

Noham Kamara will certainly be loaned out until the end of the season, without an option to buy. The 18-year-old central defender could land at KAS Eupen, a Belgian club also owned by QSI.

Finally, regarding contract extensions, PSG are planning a group announcement. The extensions for Fabian Ruiz, William Pacho and Senny Mayulu have already been wrapped up, while an agreement is close to being reached for Bradley Barcola and Quentin Ndjantou.

Discussions are still ongoing for Ousmane Dembele and Ibrahim Mbaye.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.