Liverpool news: 'It was tempting' - How Jose Mourinho almost convinced Steven Gerrard to leave the Reds

By Axel Clody | 23 Dec 2025 08:43 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 09:17

Former Liverpool captain's account details behind-the-scenes events, internal doubts at Anfield and the weight of the Portuguese manager's approach at the peak of his career.

Steven Gerrard has revisited one of the most sensitive moments of his Liverpool career by revealing how close he came to leaving the club after winning the Champions League.

In an interview with Ally McCoist on TNT Sports, the former captain recalled that Jose Mourinho's pursuit, while he was Chelsea manager, coincided with a period of excellent individual form, but also with the beginning of questions about his role in the Reds' sporting project.

The first sign of interest emerged unexpectedly, at a time when Gerrard felt fully established as the team's technical leader. The approach stood out for its directness and timing, amplifying the impact of the proposal on a player at the peak of his powers.

"A phone number I did not recognise on my mobile (was how I learned of Chelsea's interest). I was going through a really good spell and feeling confident. I was playing consistently and felt I could take on any opponent. There were some teams showing interest through my agent, but this offer came in and it was (tempting)."

© Imago / PA Images

Gerrard recalls internal noise and Mourinho's influence

Despite his sporting success, Liverpool's contractual situation and internal environment began to weigh on his decision-making. Even after the historic European final against Milan, Gerrard revealed that he did not feel completely secure about his future, particularly due to how the club and coaching staff handled his medium-term future.

"That was in 2004 and I was very happy where I was, but after the Champions League final (in 2005), when we won, I still had three years left on my contract."

The strain increased as the relationship with Rafael Benitez, then Liverpool manager, proved functional only on the sporting side. Gerrard explained that, unlike the period under Gerard Houllier, he missed the closeness and clarity in man-management, which fuelled uncertainties about his status in the squad.

"The club was starting to talk to people who had three years left on their contracts, but I felt something different from the club and from Rafa (Benitez). Right or wrong, my relationship with Rafa was strong from a footballing perspective, but very cold in terms of man-management, compared to Houllier."

"I had conversations with Rafa where he would say: 'I know your agent is talking to Real Madrid, Bayern and Chelsea.' Which was not true, by the way. He would tell me: 'Are you sure you want to stay here?' And I started to have doubts."

© Imago

Mourinho's persuasion proved tempting

It was in this climate of uncertainty that Mourinho's figure gained even more weight. The Portuguese manager presented a clear pitch, centred on sporting prominence, and exerted a strong influence on a player seeking security and recognition within a winning project.

"Mourinho called me. Arguably the best manager in the world at that time. And when he talks to you, his powers of persuasion and his way with people are top level. It was tempting, of course it was. Financially, they were offering double the money, but for me the important thing was to continue being one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and keep my place in the England squad. That was what was going through my mind."

More than the financial aspect, Gerrard revealed that the central doubt was sporting: whether or not he felt like the focal point of a team. The absence of that guarantee at Liverpool contrasted with the message he was receiving from outside, amplifying the internal conflict at a decisive moment in his career.

"Does Rafa really want me? Does he want to build (the team) around me? Because if that is not the case, I am being told by one of the best managers in world football that I will be the main player. Now, whether he meant it or not, that is another conversation, but he (Mourinho) was certainly convincing and made me feel that way."

In the end, Gerrard chose to stay at the club that formed him, a decision that ended a period of doubt but did not erase the awareness that he came close to leaving. The former midfielder acknowledged that the situation required reflection and admitted that he flirted with a move before making his final decision.

This article was originally published on Trivela.